10-year-old dies in ATV crash

West Virginia State Police say a trooper found Riggs A. Carter dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near Walker Creek Road in Nebo, WV. Troopers say the ATV was flipped over in a field with the boy pinned underneath.

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 10-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash Tuesday Morning, Aug. 25.

West Virginia State Police say a trooper found Riggs A. Carter dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near Walker Creek Road in Nebo, WV. Troopers say the ATV was flipped over in a field with the boy pinned underneath.

The boy’s father Jeremy Carter told police the said the Carter had left on the ATV around 8:30 p.m. the night before to travel across the road to stay with his grandparents

No foul play is suspected in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories