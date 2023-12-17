CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friends and family members of Ritchie Hancock gathered at the capitol Saturday night to honor his life.

Ritchie was 10 years old when he and his grandmother, 62-year-old Sherry Russel, were murdered almost two weeks ago on Dec. 5 by suspect Nicholas Hanshaw. Hanshaw was Russel’s son.

“This didn’t need to happen. He was so young,” Ritchie’s aunt, Sara Thweatt, said. “It’s really hard to understand a child’s death, especially so tragically and stuff.”

Ritchie Hancock was a student at Weberwood Elementary School, but now he is being remembered for what his family calls an “energetic” yet “sweet” personality.

“He was always so happy,” his sister, Jaslynn Oberton, said.

“Just a rambunctious little boy with big blue eyes. His eyes were baby blue, and they were the prettiest eyes that drew everybody in,” Thweatt said.

During Saturday’s vigil, classmates and staff from Weberwood Elementary shared their fondest memories of Ritchie, and family members released balloons for him.

“He was so full of energy all the time, and he loved his siblings,” Ritchie’s mom, Chelsey Hancock, said.

One thing that Ritchie loved was basketball and playing sports. At the vigil, multiple family members and friends from his school donated a handful of basketballs in his honor. These are all going to be donated to the Children’s Home Society for other children, in Ritchie’s memory.

Family members and friends told 13 News that he would have loved to see how many people showed up to show their love.

“He would fight for his brothers and sisters. He would take up for anybody. He was always there to help people whenever they were in need, always trying to help,” Ritchie’s aunt, Mary Bowen, said.

Considering the repeated instances of abuse within the household prior to Ritchie’s death, family members said that CPS and social workers should have done more to prevent Ritchie’s death.

“I just don’t want this to ever happen to anybody else and I just hope justice climbs for him and his sake, and God is with him right now,” Bowen said.

Now, the family is holding tight to their memories of this little blue eyed energetic boy – one who touched the lives of so many.