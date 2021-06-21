10-year-old killed, second juvenile injured in ATV crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 10-year-old has died and another juvenile has been injured in a Clay County ATV crash.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m, Sunday, June 20, in the Bird Hollow area. The trooper who arrived on the scene said he was told the 10-year-old driver of the ATV had been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

WVSP says a passenger on the ATV, a female juvenile, was also taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

Troopers say the ATV was traveling on a paved road when it entered a curve and reportedly ran off the road, striking a rock wall.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. WVSP says the boy is from the Lizemores area of Clay County.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS