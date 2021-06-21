10-year-old killed, second juvenile injured in ATV crash

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 10-year-old has died and another juvenile has been injured in a Clay County ATV crash.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m, Sunday, June 20, in the Bird Hollow area. The trooper who arrived on the scene said he was told the 10-year-old driver of the ATV had been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

WVSP says a passenger on the ATV, a female juvenile, was also taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

Troopers say the ATV was traveling on a paved road when it entered a curve and reportedly ran off the road, striking a rock wall.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. WVSP says the boy is from the Lizemores area of Clay County.