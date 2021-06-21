10-year-old killed, second juvenile injured in ATV crash

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 10-year-old has died and another juvenile has been injured in a Clay County ATV crash.
According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m, Sunday, June 20, in the Bird Hollow area. The trooper who arrived on the scene said he was told the 10-year-old driver of the ATV had been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WVSP says a passenger on the ATV, a female juvenile, was also taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.”
Troopers say the ATV was traveling on a paved road when it entered a curve and reportedly ran off the road, striking a rock wall.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. WVSP says the boy is from the Lizemores area of Clay County.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.