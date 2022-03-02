MORGAN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Walking along Main Street past the Commercial Bank in the nestled town of West Liberty in Morgan County, there is little indication that a deadly event nearly wiped this town off the map.

But with heart and determination of the townspeople, the county seat is flourishing brighter than ever before.

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling

Allen Bolling, a proud product of the eastern Kentucky hills remembers vividly the unparalleled destruction that unfolded during the evening hours of March 2nd, 2012 – 10 years ago.

In the aftermath of the historic tornado outbreak, he, along with others flew in a helicopter to document the carnage.

“It just got so quiet sometimes because we just – you had to take a breath and take it all in.”

Two EF-3 tornadoes rampaged through the region, the first of which killed 10 people and injured over 100 in a trail of destruction from West Liberty to Wayne County, West Virginia. A second tornado severely damaged Salyersville and continued up to the Kermit area of West Virginia, killing 2 and injuring nearly 40 more.

Tornado paths from March 2nd, 2012 (Tornado Archive)

Bolling was throughout the area, documenting areas of severe damage to help crews coordinate where to head to.

“It really left a path that you could clearly – if you were above the clouds like we were, you could find the tornado all the way back – never seen anything like that in my life.”

The destruction was immense throughout much of eastern Kentucky. A dozen people died in the tornadoes, lives were forever changed and the landscape permanently scoured.

But out of the tragic situation came something good thanks to the townspeople.

“Back there today, it’s a beautiful place and beautiful people – out of tragedy comes good -made a lot of friends from that but they rebuilt and they’ve gotten better – there’s some things that are gone now and that’s really sad but they took their pride and made advantage of the situation.”

And giving back to others in need when tragedy strikes.

“The people just came together and fortunately and unfortunately when the tornado hit western Kentucky (Mayfield and other hard-hit cities in 2021), we were able to give back to them because they showed us a lot of love and gave us a lot and of course all around the country everyone came in and helped on that.”