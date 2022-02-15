BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Around 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out off of a truck on Gauley Turnpike Road near the community of Heaters in Braxton County.

According to the Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, they were alerted to a truck that had flipped over on its side and was leaking diesel fuel.

Braxton County dispatch says that the truck has been moved and crews are still moving the logs from the area.

Photo Courtesy: Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department

There were no injuries reported. They say that one of the two lanes on Gauley Turnpike Road is still closed with no word on when it will open back up.

The Flatwoods Community VFD, Hazmat 1 with the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services, West Virginia State Department of Highway, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, A&S Recovery and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the crash.