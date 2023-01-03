ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Kanawha County.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department said he ran a registration check on a vehicle in the area of B Street and McCorkle Avenue around 9:44 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2023, and found the license plate was allegedly registered to another vehicle.

The complaint states the officer then stopped the vehicle and spoke to the occupants. The officer said the occupants identified themselves as Kristin Hager, 37, of Nitro, who was driving and Gregory Haston, 39, of Scott Depot, who was a passenger in the back seat.

According to the complaint, the officer seized eight individually packaged bags of what he suspected to be either heroin or fentanyl, digital scales, and several “packaging style-baggies” that were found in a string bag under the passenger seat. The officer says a field test detected a positive presence of fentanyl.

The officer says the suspected fentanyl weighed approximately 100.52 grams.

According to the complaint, both Hager and Haston denied knowing the narcotics were in the vehicle.

Hager and Haston were both taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Their bonds have both been set to $20,000.