100 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials are reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, and 100 more residents have recovered from the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Friday, Oct. 23, the county has confirmed 3,567 total COVID-19 cases, of which 3,433 are confirmed and 134 are probable. 960 cases in the county are active and 2,504 residents have recovered. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 103.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.