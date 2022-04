CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Investigators say roughly 1,000 pounds of copper was stolen from an Appalachian Power substation.

It happened Tuesday morning at the James River Turnpike Substation, near Milton, Phil Moye with AEP said.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told 13 News that someone cut a hole through a high-security fence to get to the material.

Moye says the estimated value of the copper is between $3,000 to $4,000.