10,000 cloth masks soon to be available to residents

Cloth masks purchased by United Way of the River Cities and the AEP Foundation for residents. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon Litton)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands upon thousands of face masks will soon be available to the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes the same week Governor Jim Justice mandated the wearing of face coverings across the Mountain State.

These cloth masks were purchased through a partnership the United Way of the River Cities has with the AEP Foundation.

This afternoon, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, United Way will distribute the 10,000 masks to library representatives form the five regions United Way serves in the West Virginia and in Ohio.

Each library will then be in charge of creating protocols on how folks will be able to get a free mask.

The point of this, according to Executive Director of United Way of the River Cities Carol H. Bailey is accessibility to make.

“Everyone goes to the library,” Bailey said. “Libraries have tremendous access, they’re open to everyone, and folks are familiar with libraries, so it’s not a place that feels uncomfortable to go.”

The program expands on what United Way has already been funding, that is, funding and distributing masks sewn by volunteers.

The cloth masks distributed at the different local hubs will be reusable.

Coming up on 13 News this evening, 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas will have more on the program and how soon residents will e able to get their hands on some masks.

