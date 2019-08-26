$10,000 reward offered for missing Jackson, Ohio man

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that a $10,000 reward is being offered to the person or persons with information that leads authorities directly to the location of Michael Saylor. Benjamin “Michael” Saylor, 30, of Oak Hill, was last in contact with his family July 26, 2019. Authorities have been following numerous tips, however, the tips have not led to the whereabouts of Michael Saylor.

“Michael has to be found to get the reward,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Major Scott Conley or Investigator Rick Zinn.

The reward was made possible through generous donations from the Bring Michael Home Candlelight Vigil, held on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

According to deputies, Saylor last communicated with his family on Friday, July 26, 2019, via text message. On Monday, July 29, 2019, which was his 30th birthday, he was reported missing or endangered. Saylor’s family has not heard from him since July 26 and are very worried about Michael’s wellbeing, since no one has had contact with him.

Saylor is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9″, weighing 180 pounds. He was last known to have a beard. He has a tattoo honoring his late grandfather on his right arm of a logging truck. He also has a tattoo of a fishhook on top of his hand.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Saylor’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.