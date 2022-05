NEW HAVEN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has lost one of its oldest and bravest heroes.

101-year-old Navy Veteran Bill McFarland of New Haven, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. His death was also confirmed by Steve Halstead, chairman of the Mason County Veterans Memorial committee.

McFarland fought in World War II. Last year WOWK 13 News attended McFarland’s 100th Birthday event on May 4, 2021 where New Haven’s mayor declared May 4 as Bill McFarland Day.