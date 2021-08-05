10th ‘FestivFALL’ coming to Charleston in October

Charleston is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston will celebrate its 10th “FestivFALL” this October. The 2021 event will be expanded from three days to 10 days to feature visual art, music, dance and theatre events.

In 2020, FestivFALL was celebrated virtually, but it will be an in-person celebration this year.

The event will take place from October 8 to October 17.

Prior to the main event, festivities will kick off with “Taste-of-ALL” on October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton. The indoor/outdoor event and feature the area’s best food, live music, kids activities and other food-themed entertainment.

VIP tickets will be available for the event starting September 2. The VIP tickets will include early entry to the event between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. as well as reserved seating, drink service, private music and special “foodie bags” featuring Taste-of-ALL swag.

Event organizers say FestivFALL will have fun events of the whole family Including the return of Glow in the Park at Magic Island. On Oct. 8, the Clay Center’s Sound Checks concert series will feature Grammy-nominated Soul and Roots band Southern Avenue. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets more information are available on the Clay Center’s website for $20 with a $3.50 processing fee.

“There is so much to see and do in Charleston this fall and we’re excited to be celebrating this 10th anniversary of FestivFALL with you! Music, art, theatre, dance and more will be performed by talented local and regional artists as the season becomes a work of art,” said Executive Director Maria Belcher.

Activities also include the return of the two-day Harvest Art Fair at The Virginian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10. The Harvest Art Fair will have live music, shopping from several West Virginia artisans and make-and-take activities.

Other activities for FestivFALL include:

Charleston Main Streets’ Foam at the Dome on October 9

A special FestivFALL Mountain Stage Show on October 10 featuring Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Lera Lynn, and more.

FestivALL’s speaker series Three Things on October 13

A performance by the West Virginia Dance Company on October 14

The annual Carriage Trail Leaf Walk with Art, Music and Theatre on October 17

Historical Reenactments at Spring Hill Cemetery

The Telltale Lilac Bush by the Appalachian Artists Collective on October 15-16 at Haddad Riverfront Park