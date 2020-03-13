11 cases Coronavirus in Kentucky; Gov. urges teamwork to prevent spread

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Governor Andy Beshear is sharing another update and continues to recommend social distancing for Kentuckians to alter the curve of the spread of the coronavirus.

Beshear says that in addition to the two new positive COVID-19 tests yesterday in Jefferson and Fayette counties, an additional test came back positive from Harrison County. Overall 118 people have been tested throughout Kentucky. Of the three newest positives, one case is a 31-year-old female, according to the governor.

The governor says the best way to prevent the virus is for Kentuckians to work as a team to avoid activities and events that could allow it to spread. Beshear says he encourages people to continue a normal schedule and does not mean for people to “hunker down” and stay inside, but simply to practice good hygiene at all times and remain at the CDC’s recommended guidelines for social distancing while outside and in public.

The governor’s office is also working with Medicaid and insurance programs to move toward making testing as easily available and affordable as possible.

He also encourages not going to healthcare systems to be checked if you are well. He says if you are well, but nervous about COVID-19, to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.

