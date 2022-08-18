GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Police say the extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time. The GPD also says the driver is not suspected of being impaired.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grayson Police Department.