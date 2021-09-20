110 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County reported over the weekend

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says 110 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Sept. 18. The new cases bring Boyd County to 969 new cases reported since Sept. 1.

According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,363 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. The county has not reported any new deaths since Saturday, and the total remains at 91 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Of the new cases in today’s report, two people have been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from 6 months old to 90 years old. Health officials say 23 of the residents with new cases are ages 18 or younger, and 15 of those residents are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 4,431 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 100.9. The CDC says the county has had 802.69 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC, 55.3% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,259 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44%, or 17,715 people, have been fully vaccinated.