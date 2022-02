MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

12-year-old Alexis Page Ooten was last seen on Daystar Road in Delbarton.

She is 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-8551.