The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old girl. (Photo Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be wearing or carrying a purple blanket.

Kaelynn is 5’3″ and weighs 111 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call SRO Shawn Jarrell at Chapmanville Middle School at 304-855-8378 or 911.