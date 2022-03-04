KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Elk River is full of Rainbow Trout today, just in time for a warm weekend.

The Kanawha County Commission and the Indian Lake Fish Hatchery released 1,250 pounds of Rainbow Trout into the Elk River and Blue Creek earlier today, Mar. 4, 2022.

The main thing is it helps us economically because it brings people to town and now Cabela’s has been very generous and given us gifts and prizes. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers

Cabela’s partnered with the town of Clendenin to offer a $700 gift card for the first tagged fish caught along with multiple other small prizes.

A hunting and fishing license is required to take part in the fun.