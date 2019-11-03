12th Annual Appreciation Ceremony Honors Putnam County Veterans

WINFIELD, W. Va. (WOWK) — There are over 4,000 Veterans that call the Mountain State home.

On Sunday, November 3rd, those hometown heroes in Putnam County were honored at the 12th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Celebration. The event featured tributes to men and women who have worn our country’s uniform through the years.

About 100 veterans, their families, friends and neighbors grabbed their lawn chairs and gathered in the parking lot of the Putnam County Courthouse.

The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield, Cpl William B. Fulks Detachment Marine Corps League Hurricane, VFW Mountaineer Post 9097 Hurricane, Winfield High School Band, and the Putnam County Commission were behind this year’s event.

“It’s all about honoring these brave men and women,” explained Commander Delbert Brannon with the American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield.

“I encourage everyone to get to know a veteran, ask them question, ask them why they joined,” he added. “We all have stories that we want to share, and the best part is that they are all different.”