CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We want to send out a big congratulations to our own meteorologist, Bryan Hughes!

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau hands out various awards to celebrate the success of Charleston.

Bryan won The Mayor’s Award, which goes to the person who best puts the city’s best foot forward and thinks about the city first.

Bryan says he was surprised. He is a member of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission.

The Regatta will return to Charleston on June 30 and goes through July 4.