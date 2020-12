CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Gov. Jim Justice announced today that his Chief of Staff, William Michael “Mike” Hall, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2020. Mr. Hall was appointed to the position in August 2017 by Gov. Justice.

“Mike has been an absolutely exceptional leader in my administration for the last three years. He has served the people of West Virginia incredibly well for almost 30 years and I sincerely thank him for all the goodness he has done for our state,” Gov. Justice said. “I wish him all the best in his retirement, and I have asked him to continue working for my office on a contract basis so that we can continue to draw upon his wisdom.”