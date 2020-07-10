CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.
Here are this evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- Gov. Justice threatens to shutdown reopening if people don’t comply with mask order
- Death of 5-year-old not first involving Scioto County Children Services
- Coalition requests removal of Stonewall Jackson statue from WV Capitol grounds
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Boyd County identifies man found in Ohio River
- Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s sentence
- No band camps in West Virginia this summer for marching units, more rules set for other musical groups as well
- New Lay’s flavored after beloved dishes at iconic American restaurants
- 13 News Now webcast, Friday, July 10: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- Fresh produce comes to Charleston’s West Side
- Death of 5-year-old not first involving Scioto County Children Services
- Gov. Beshear: Mask mandate in effect, despite judge’s order
- West Virginia student-athletes rally outside of the Capitol
- High school sports to re-open; bar & restaurant limits on tables in WV COVID-19 spike