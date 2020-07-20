CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.
Here are this evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- Huntington man faces 20 years after over $35k of meth found in trunk
- Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
- 13 News Now webcast, Monday, July 20: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- House fire closes road in Cross Lanes
- Debate over how to spend COVID-19 funding turns political
- Chamber of Commerce helps businesses navigate COVID-19
- Kanawha County sees 47% increase in COVID-19 cases
- WVU experts encourage public to be more active in reporting child abuse cases
- Huntington organization gives out more than $700k, set to give millions more
- Huntington man faces 20 years after over $35k of meth found in trunk
- Strong storms dumping heavy rain, watch for hydroplaning