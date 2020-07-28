CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Rob Macko: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.
Here are this evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
- The Phillies take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball
- Educators and parents calling for school reopening plan
Follow Jennifer Abney on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.
More Stories
- Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night
- 13 News Now webcast, Monday, July 27: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- Unemployment claims continue with pandemic, but some jobs open for hire
- Parking app helps motorist stay safe
- Gov. Justice aims to save West Virginia fairs and festivals
- How volunteer fire departments are working through the pandemic
- Continuing surge of COVID-19 means delays in test results
- Person of interest escapes Huntington Police Department and U.S Marshals
- WV COVID-19 cases top 6,000
- UK football star Lynn Bowden Jr. inks rookie deal with Raiders