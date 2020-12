SPENCER, WV (WOWK) This time of year many non-profit organizations are asking the community for help. But right now in Roane County, WV the local animal shelter is giving back. The unique project features a cute four-legged shelter mascot.

"Everybody loves Tucker," said Scott Starcher. He is the store manager of the Tractor Supply in Spencer, WV. Tucker is a little black pug. He is the personal companion of Humane Officer Tanya Hicks. Tucker often goes with Hicks to visit people in the community and to teach children about the importance of being kind to animals.