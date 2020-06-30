13 News Now webcast, Tuesday, June 30: Live at 9 p.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.
Here are this evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- Troopers seek public’s help finding missing Kentucky man
- Second stimulus check: McConnell says Senate will consider relief bill in July
- Family of 3, including toddler and pregnant mother, battling COVID-19
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself
- Freedom Festival to go on, despite the pandemic
- With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
- West Virginia foster care families to receive COVID-19 stipend
- WV Governor says no budget deficit this year; Democrats have doubts
- Alligator with missing limbs removed from neighborhood
- Playgrounds pose threat as COVID-19 cases soar
- Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
- Beshear voices budget concerns, encourages precaution ahead of holiday weekend
- Mountain State continues to see new COVID cases