CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
This evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- Are mandatory COVID-19 face masks coming to West Virginia?
- Confederate monument removed from City of Charleston park
- Wood County parolee sentenced for federal drug offense
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man charged with criminal trespass for climbing onto snow leopard exhibit at Cleveland Zoo
- Two Franklin Co. sheriff’s deputies placed on administrative leave; one deputy tied to controversial video post
- Drive-in Fourth of July fireworks display planned in Portsmouth
- Fireworks prohibited in Monongahela National Forest
- Another local fair cancels due to COVID-19
- DEA warns of meth pills that resemble candy being distributed on Northeast Ohio streets
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- Confederate monument removed from City of Charleston park
- Much quieter on 8th anniversary of devastating derecho
- Discrepancy in Randolph County active COVID case numbers discovered