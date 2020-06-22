(WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
This evening’s top trending headlines at WOWKTV.com:
- FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
- West Virginia among the states seeing a COVID-19 spike
- WATCH LIVE: The Yankees take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
- MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
- Berkeley-Morgan County health official weighs in on reasons for COVID-19 spikes
- Over 120 pets rescued from cages containing 600 pounds of waste
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- One huge golf tournament still on; coming full circle to fund frontline warriors in training, local restaurants
- Free COVID-19 antibody test available with blood donation
- West Virginia among the states seeing a COVID-19 spike
- COVID-19 claims beloved husband days after 65th wedding anniversary celebration
- Here are local ordinances about setting off fireworks in the Mountain State