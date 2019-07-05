13 Things Happening This Weekend (July 5th-7th)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The fun of the Fourth of July may be over, but there is still plenty of fun happening in the Tri-State this weekend. If you are looking for something to do this weekend (July 6, July 7), we have put together a list of some of the events happening across our area!

1. Mountain State Art & Craft Fair

This annual three day celebration is in it’s 57th year! The event starts Thursday, but there’s still plenty of fun happening on Saturday. The event is pet friendly. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military personnel and $5 for youth and can be purchased at the gate of the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley.

2. Putnam Farmers Market

There is something for everyone at the Putnam Farmer’s Market. All of the vendors are local, within a 100 mile radius or from West Virginia. You’ll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, fresh flowers, handmade jewelry and crafts… and so much more! Saturday is kids day, with special activities planned for the kiddos! The event starts at 9 AM in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.

3. Peckfest

West Virginia’s premiere music festival, Peckfest, is back for the 5th year. The weekend festivities take place July 5th – 6th, 2019 at the Kanawha River Campground in Point Pleasant. The venue is expected to draw a large crowd of music lovers as Bret Michaels is set to perform. General admission tickets start at $55.

4. Elvis Tribute at the Markay

Grab your best blue suede shoes and head over to the Markay Cultural Arts Center in Jackson, OH! Dwight Icenhower is a five-time World Champion Elvis Presley tribute artist and has even been mistaken for Elvis himself! The Pomeroy native will be performing Saturday at the Markay from 8 to 11. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.… but hurry they are going fast!

5. Celebrate America 5K

Celebrate all the things great about being an American, while raising money for a good cause! The 5K run (or walk) includes a patriotic outfit contest! Proceeds supports the 501(c)3 Growing Up Safe in Johnson County educating children and adults about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.. The event starts at 6 PM at the Johnson County Health Department 630 James S. Trimble Blvd on Saturday.

6. WVU Basketball Alumni Game V

Another exciting night of Mountaineer basketball fun and entertainment with all proceeds raised going to the Special Olympics WV! Saturday’s game starts at 7 PM at the Fairmont State Arena. Tickets are $15, with general admission, sideline and baseline seating options available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

7. Nitro Community Walk & Hike

Join your friends at Ridenour Lake on Saturday for the monthly community walk and hike! The group meets at Shelter #4 at 10 AM and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the FREE program.

8. Ohio Jeep Fest

The Ross County Agricultural Society along with Mid Ohio Jeepers Organization presents the 3rd annual Ohio Jeep Fest at the Ross County Fair Grounds in Chillicothe! The 3 day event offers fun for all ages and will include vendors, obstacle courses, food and more!

9. Summer Independence Day Fest

On Saturday the Lincoln County Fairs and Festival will host the Summer Independence Day Fest at the Lincoln County Memorial Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for 12 and up, $5 for those 6 to 11, while those under 6 get in for free!

10. Homegrown Festival

If you’re in the mood for a drive, you may consider taking a ride over to Snowshoe Mountain for their annual Homegrown Festival. The festival starts Thursday but runs through Sunday, so there is plenty of fun to be had all weekend long!

11. Farm to Table Dinner

Do you love Appalachia? Do you love yummy food?? Then this event in Clendenin may be the perfect Saturday night for you! Explore West Virginia’s rich food heritage with a farm-to-table dinner put on by Mike Costello and Amy Dawson of Lost Creek Farm, recently featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown. Tickets are $85 but going fast! Learn more here.

12. All-breed Dog Show

On both Saturday and Sunday, the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will hose more than 500 dogs from more than 120 different breeds! The event starts at 8 AM on both days and runs all afternoon and admission is free!

13. White Lightning Half Marathon and 5K

Registration for the runs may have ended on July 5th at 10 AM. However, that does not mean you can’t get out to cheer on those running! This years event, on Saturday, takes place on top of the mountains at the Pike County Airport. Plus, the overall male and female racers get to take home an antique moonshine jug!