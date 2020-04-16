13 things to do this weekend (April 17th – April 20th)

(WOWK) — Due to the current pandemic, there isn’t any events going on in our tri-state region! However, there are 13 different local restraunts that you can order take-out at during this time. 13 News is proud to support local businesses.

1.) Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

Five years ago, Dem 2 Brothers and A Grill Owner Adrian “Bay” Wright was selling his delicious ribs, pulled pork and his mouth-watering barbecue sauce on the side of the road in Charleston, West Virginia.

They can be found at 423 Virginia St W, Charleston, West Virginia 25302. And you can call them at (304) 400-4977.

They are open and serving until 6 p.m. They’re currently experiencing issues with our telephone line but feel free to order online.

2.) Kita Modern Japanese Restaurant

Their concept is a sophisticated twist on the traditional Izakaya style of informal eating and drinking. The idea of the restaurant derives from casual and traditional Japanese gastropub, is called ” Izakaya” where people relax and enjoy a local taste of good food and drink. Co-founded by Chef Fendy Kurniawan in 2019 and located in 2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston, WV 25309.

Give them a call at (304) 205-5200 or order online.

3.) Gonzoburger

Located in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side, Gonzoburger is a custom burger and craft beer joint spearheaded by Frank and Julia Gonzales, the husband and wife team behind the popular Mexican eatery, Mi Cocina de Amor. Gonzoburger’s menu features more than 10 different burger creations, each made with 100 percent certified Angus beef and fresh toppings, as well as other sandwiches, salads and starters.

Order their take-out by calling (833)-464-6696.

4.) Cozumel Mexican Grill Saint Albans

Cozumel Mexican Cuisine is located at 49 Olde Main Plaza, Suite B Saint Albans, West Virginia. You can call for takeout at (304) 721-9019.

5.) Kobe Asian Fushion

Kobe Asian Fusion specializes in bringing you a wide variety of fresh Asian Fusion entrees! They pride themselves in using only the freshest ingredients and preparing a large portion of their menu in house.

They have something new for everyone to try! They are also updating their current Kobe Roll and making it so much more delicious!

New Kobe Roll- Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with filet mignon tataki, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, and scallions.

6.) Fat Albert’s Pizza

Fat Albert’s has their own “make your own pizza kits” for the family to have some fun! They are also offering a West Virginia favorite in their pizza rolls, Keto Bowls, and daily deals!

They can be found on 499 South Church Street in Ripley, West Virginia! Call for delivery or pickup at (304) 372-4343.

7.) Hillbilly Hotdogs

Some of their famous creations include:

Deep-fried Weenie, Chilli Sauce, Mustard and Onions. Snuffy Dog: $2.70

(Named after the World Famous CSX train conductor) Snuffy n’ Heat: Chili Sauce, Habanero Sauce, Mustard and Onions.: $2.85

West Virginia Dog: Chili Sauce, Mustard, Onions and Cole Slaw: $3.10

Thier new “Temporary Hours” are Monday 11-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday Closed. Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. And Sunday noon-5 p.m.

You can find them at 6951 Ohio River RdLesage, West Virginia. And can call them for pickup or delivery at (304) 762-2458.

8.) Fat Patty’s

They are still open for business! Call them for delivery or take out at 1442 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101 – (606) 325-7287.

Boneless Pack: 30 pieces of boneless wings, Choice of two 4 oz. sauces on the side, Choice of one 4 oz. dressing, and an entire bag of Ruffles chips. Can substitute chips for 18 oz. Fries, Tots or Onion Rings.

Tender Pack: 16 chicken tenders, Choice of two 4 oz. sauces on the side, Choice of one 4 oz. dressing, and an entire bag of Ruffles chips. Can substitute chips for 18 oz Fries, Tots or Onion Rings.

Cheeseburger Pack: 4 Hamburgers or Cheeseburgers with Buns and toppings on the side and an entire bag of Ruffles chips. Can substitute chips for 18 oz Fries, Tots or Onion Rings. A gluten-free bun is also available as a substitute. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

9.) Sol Restaurant





Hours of Operation (Take Out and Delivery):

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Imagine yourself on vacation in South Florida or destination dining in the islands of the Caribbean – that’s Sol! Voted best new business 2013 by the Athens News Readers Choice Awards, and Best overall Restaurant two years running in the 2013-2014 Ohio Brew Week, the quality of their food and the fun is sure to give you an experience like no other.

10.) Thai Paradise

Thai Paradise is a restaurant located in Athens, Ohio at 102 West Union Street. They are open every day of the week. You can call them for takeout or delivery at (740)-249-4115.

All of their dishes are made with the freshest ingredients the the freshest spices. Their dishes are sure to delight your senses. They thrive to specialize in authentic flavors of Thailand, China, Korea and Vietnam.

11.) The Scioto Ribbler

They can be found at 1026 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH 45662, and you can call them or visit their website at:

They want you to enjoy the ribs and other tasty entrees which had their start in their own backyard smoker. When they began, they cooked for family and friends. As requests for their food grew, they needed to move into a restaurant. Thus began The Ribber. Their food still has the same hickory smoked taste but available to all.

12.) Bella Fonte

They can be found at 1320 Carter Ave Ashland, Kentucky and (606) 920-7682 for takeout or delivery.

Tuck into a satisfying Italian meal at the Bella Fonte. The restaurant offers a full menu of fresh pastas, delicious appetizers and sumptuous entrees, served with a side of genuine hospitality. The menu features a variety of American and Mexican dishes as well that are no less delicious than their Italian counterparts.

13.) Secret Sandwich Society

They can be found at, 103 Keller Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840, Or call them for delivery or takeout at (304)-574-4777. Hours of operation are Monday – Sunday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Bold combinations of sweet, savory, pickled, crunchy, salty and spicy mingle on perfectly toasted bread. In addition to great food, they pride themselves on their commitment to the environment. At each location, they are 100% wind powered and recycle everything we can in order to help protect their environment for the future.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories