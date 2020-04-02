13 things to do this weekend (April 3rd – April 5th)

(WOWK) — Happy Weekend! Under regular circumstances we would be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in our tri-state region! However due to the current pandemic, we have to switch things up a little bit! So this week we offer 13 different virtual tours you can partake in through the National Park Service! See the world, right from home!

1.) Acadia National Park

Maine coastal views

Set sail on an eCruise along the rocky shores of Mount Desert Island in Maine. You’ll visit offshore islands, explore a museum and a cemetery, hear the sounds of the sea and wildlife, and see spectacular scenery. Enjoy your Virtual Sea Cruise Here!

2.) Great Smoky Mountain National Park

The sun rises on Cool Autumn Morning in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Current digital images combined with weather and air quality information (if available) from monitoring locations in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which straddles the North Carolina and Tennessee border, are part of the NPS air quality web camera network, the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON), and the PhenoCam Network. Digital Images from the web-based cameras are updated approximately every 15 minutes. Near real-time air quality and meteorological data are also provided hourly, if available – including ozone, particulate matter, visual range, & weather conditions.

3.) Death Valley National Park

This is a photo taken at dawn at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley.

Enjoy pictures of California’s Badwater Basin, Artists Drive, Badlands, Dante’s View, Sand Dunes, Salt Creek, Canyons, Wildflowers, and Cottonwood Canyon. The gallery is provided by the National Park Service website!

4.) Joshua Tree National Park

sunrise filtering through the famous joshua trees

In this virtual tour, from California’s Joshua Tree National Park, their bilingual interpretive ranger, Nicole Dibble, shares her experience in engaging with Spanish speaking visitors, and speaks to the importance of inclusion and diversity in the National Parks. To Ranger Nicole, diversity is important because it brings more voices and ideas to the conversation. Through her work, she hopes to facilitate a passionate connection with the park’s resources, and encourage in visitors a sense of responsibility, ownership, and stewardship.

5.) Rocky Mountain National Park

A Couple Sitting in Front of Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

We’re trying to bring you many different ways you can “virtually” enjoy these National Parks. For Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, there are a variety of different Podcasts to listen to, including Rocky Mountain Conservancy & Elk and Landscape Ecology. Enjoy listening to them as you’re lounging around and practicing social distancing!

6.) Everglades National Park

Everglades National Park in Florida recently unveiled a new webcam that overlooks one of the most popular visitor areas in the park. Situated at the Royal Palm Visitor Center, the camera allows viewers to preview wildlife activity from three different vantage points. Visitors may catch a glimpse of birds and alligators on the move — even the occasional ranger! Watch their Webcam here! http://video-monitoring.com/everglades/royalpalm/

7.) Virgin Islands National Park

The Virgin Islands National Park is one of the most photographed places in the National Park Service. Check out some of their pictures including: beaches, history and culture, sea turtles, birds, fish, native plants, and plenty more. Check out their photo gallery here.

8.) Wind Cave National Park

Wind Cave National Park near Springs, South Dakota is a place of all seasons and for all interests. With a wide variety of animals, plants, landscapes, and geological features, it is the perfect place to find your park. It is not, however, possible for most people to experience everything the park has to offer. Rangers have created a variety of online videos to help you view seldom seen, difficult to access, and just plain fascinating features within Wind Cave National Park.

9.) Yellowstone National Park

The most spectacular waterfall in Yellowstone National park

Yellowstone National Park has a sound library, where you can immerse yourself in the aural landscape of America’s first national park. The files available here were recorded in the park and are in the public domain. They may be downloaded and used without limitation; however, please credit the “National Park Service ” where appropriate.

10.) Mesa Verde National Park

Native American Cliff dwelling from “Cliff Palace” Puebloan natives made a home high in the cliffs from about A.D 550 to 1300.

Enjoy an awesome view of the cliff dwelling, Spruce Tree House, from the back porch of the Chief Ranger’s Office. Spruce Tree House is one of the best preserved cliff dwellings in the park. Most of the walls, wood, and plaster are original. Archeologists have identified at least 120 rooms and eight kivas, making this the third largest cliff dwelling in the park. By the late 1270s, up to 19 households (60 to 80 people) lived there! This Colorado treasure is also designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Check their webcam out: https://www.nps.gov/media/webcam/view.htm?id=81B46A88-1DD8-B71B-0B167518C73343F3

11.) Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park. El Capitan and Yosemite Valley, and Yosemite Falls, Aerial View, Blue Sky with Beautiful Clouds

Enjoy a 12 minute video montage of Yosemite National Park beauty! As journalists, we call this “b-roll.” It’s almost as good as being in California in real life! Enjoy the video here: https://www.nps.gov/media/video/view.htm?id=01964B37-C8B7-8B9D-A2DB28BD3EBDF07E

12.) Badlands National Park

View of layered colored hills in the Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Badlands National Park in southwestern South Dakota offers an awesome photo gallery including scenery, mammals, bison, geological formations, panoramas, summer flowers, sunrise’s, and sunsets! Enjoy them here: https://www.nps.gov/badl/learn/photosmultimedia/photogallery.htm

13.) Grand Canyon National Park

Sunset over Cape Royal, North Rim, Arizona

The Grand Canyon is a unique combination of geologic color and erosional forms decorate a canyon that is 277 river miles (446km) long, up to 18 miles (29km) wide, and a mile (1.6km) deep. Grand Canyon overwhelms our senses through its immense size. You can go on one of their many virtual tours here: https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtour.htm

We hope you find the many different parks fun and useful and will give you something to do/explore in this time of isolation! As always, happy weekend from everyone here at 13 News!