13 things to do this weekend (Dec. 13th – Dec. 15th)

1.) Santa Saturdays

This event is on Saturday, December 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.

Take a break from all your shopping to enjoy some holiday cheer! Activities and museum exploration is $9 for adults, $7.50 for children, and free for Clay Center Members! Film admission is $5 per person. Support provided by Children’s Dentistry.

2.) PetSmart Adoption Event

This event will be Saturday, December 14th, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at PetSmart in Athens, Ohio.

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything they do for their customers, the way they support their associates, and how they give back to our communities.

Come meet some awesome shelter dogs waiting for their forever homes. Dogs attending will be announced soon!

3.) Barboursville Winter Series

This event is Sunday, December 13th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Barboursville City Park. The event is hosted by TriStateRacer.com.

Challenge yourself this winter by signing up for this race series at the Barboursville Park. 3 – 5Ks for a super cheap price. We want you to make this your fastest winter ever!

How proud will you feel if you are so much faster in the February event then the December event? Set yourself up for a fantastic spring by staying motivated all winter long!

4.) Cabell Midland High School’s 26th Annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner

Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Mr. Ed Harkless, will be presenting the 26th Annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner December 13 and 14, 2019 in the school cafeteria. The event began during the opening year of CMHS and is a valued tradition in the school and the community. Members of the class met all summer working on the script.

This year’s story, “The King’s Vacation!?”, involves an absent king, an interloper and other surprises along the way. Only the servants and the Jester know the real story, but who listens to them!? The play is sure to be fun for all ages! All tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased from any Collegium Musicum member or parent. Doors open at 6:30 with the show and dinner beginning at 7:00 PM each evening. The community is encouraged to purchase advance tickets as the show is often sold out. Come join in the festivities! A served meal, a play and a concert for only $15! Patrons may also call the school office at 304-743-7400, extension 7420 for more info.

5.) Alice In Wonderland Comes to WVSU Stage







Dancers from Teays Valley dance academy, “Januarys at Chase Park” will present their adaptation of “Alice In Wonderland,” at 7:30, December 13.

The performance is open to the public and will be held in the Davis Hall Theatre at West Virginia State University.

Twenty-nine dancers ranging in age from 5 to 14 comprise the cast. Local choreographers, Haven Cottle, Brianna Hickman, Lauren Reasor and Kelly Reese have been working to ensure that the audience will be treated to an array of different dance styles.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids aged 12 and under at the door. Don’t miss this opportunity to treat your family to this beloved story on stage!

6.) Ray Scott & Brock Thompson

This event is Friday, December 13th, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the V Club, in Huntington.

With a distinctive southern voice as traditional as the signature black cowboy hat he wears, Ray Scott garnered attention from “The Row” in the days before modern condos took over historic houses. Warner Brothers released his debut album, My Kind of Music, to critical acclaim and a top 40 single in 2005.

7.) CTOC’s Disney Frozen Jr.

This event is Friday, December 7th, from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Tickets: Adults $15, Students $10 – all seating is general admission.

8.) Pancakes with the GRINCH and Special GUEST!!

This event is Saturday, December 14th, from 9 a.m. – Noon, at The Backwoods Bar & Grill, in Charleston.

Please come and have breakfast with them and the Grinch! They will have a special guest as well! They will be donating all the proceeds from the breakfast to needy children in our area so they can help make Christmas that much more special for them. Everyone that attends the breakfast or just passing through can donate additional money or a toy or new clothing to help the cause.

9.) Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

This event is Friday, December 13th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Paramount Arts Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker in Hayward! Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. The New York Times, “Hot Ticket!” Celebrate this cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Get tickets for the whole family now!

10.) Meet “Dasher”! Live Baby Reindeer

The Charleston Town Center is honored to present a special appearance by “Dasher,” a furry 6-month old reindeer, on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in Clendenin St. Court.

It’s not every day or even year where children get to meet LIVE reindeer. Town Center’s first-ever live reindeer meet-&-greet is free and open to the public through Barker Farms of Ironton, Ohio.

11.) Gingerbread Workshop

This event is Saturday, December 14th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston.

Spice up your holiday season with a sweet workshop for the whole family! We supply the gingerbread house and yummy decorations while you bring the creativity. Pre-Registration is required.

12.) CPA Holiday Auction

This event is Saturday, December 13th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chesterhill Produce Auction, in Athens, Ohio.

This holiday auction is perfect for all your holiday shopping needs! The auction will be packed with handcrafted wood products and the Country Store will be full of baked goods, jams, honey, candles and more! Come spend the day with them and cross off some gifts on your list! They will also have gift certificates available for purchase for the 2020 season!

13.) Joy to the World with Jane Monheit

Pianist Bob Thompson and West Virginia Public Broadcasting will present the 27th season of the holiday jazz celebration “Joy to the World” with two shows at the Culture Center Theater; Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13. This year Thompson and his band welcome special guest vocalist Jane Monheit.

