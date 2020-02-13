13 things to do this weekend (Feb. 14th – Feb. 16th)

(WOWK) —

1.) Death By Chocolate 2020

This event is Saturday, February 15th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Guyan Golf and Country Club, in Huntington.

Lily’s Place provides medical and therapeutic care to infants who have been prenatally exposed to drugs while offering nonjudgmental support, education, and counseling to families. This work would not be possible without the generous support of our community.

They have cared for over 300 babies since their opening in 2014. They celebrate the success of their babies and their families, and also know there is still work to be done in our community.

They will be hosting their fourth annual Death by Chocolate event, which will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Guyan Golf and Country Club. This event is a night of fun, desserts, and entertainment. The evening will be centered around a chocolate fountain, coffee bar and an assortment of 20+ chocolate desserts. There will be live entertainment and opportunities for socialization among patrons.

2.) Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner & Show

This event is Saturday, February 15th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

It’s 1944 in Paris, France. American troops have rescued the city, and American entertainers have arrived to perform for the troops. But one of the performers is a Nazi sympathizer and has plans to kill an American Spy! Detective Hercule Parrott is on hand to solve the mystery.

Join RHCS on Saturday, Feb 15th @ 6PM for our Murder Mystery Dinner & Show performed by Murder & Merriment! Enjoy a 2-hr show, a steak dinner from Texas Roadhouse, and a night of unforgettable entertainment this Valentine’s weekend! Prizes will be awarded for best dressed 40s attire and for the person who can guess the one guilty of the crime!!

For more info, please email: hhicksot@gmail.com

3.) Valentine’s Day Tapas Experience

This event is Friday, February 14th, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., at the Cellar Door in Huntington.

Treat your special someone to a Valentine’s Day Tapas Experience! Enjoy our unique and intimate atmosphere complimented with live acoustic music and exclusive tapas features!

The evening will also feature:

-Drink Specials and one-time-only Signature Cocktails!

-Valentine’s Day Tapas Experience For Two! ($39.99)

-Sweetheart Packages including a Split of Champagne, 1/2 Dozen Roses, and Candle-lit table setting! ($25)

4.) River of Hope Film Premiere

This event is Saturday, February 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater.

Join us for the premiere of “River of Hope”! The film tells the true story of how a former slave Mary Barnes Cabell and her children founded the first college for African Americans in West Virginia.

The premiere will be at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center’s Little Theater on Saturday, February 15th 2020 at 6:00pm. Stay tuned to the “River of Hope” page and this Facebook event for ticketing details!

5.) Restorative Hot Stone Yoga

This event is Friday, February 14th, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Eternal Yoga in Ashland, Kentucky.

From our heart to your heart, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a true gift to yourself. Release tension, anxiety, stress and nervous energy as you allow the body and mind to surrender to peace and stillness in this blissful restorative practice. You will be guided through effortless and fully supported yoga poses with gentle touch and warm stones to allow the body and mind to reset and renew. Give yourself a break from the everyday grind with the gift of Relaxation.

The combination of Restorative Yoga & Hot Stones leads to a state of receptivity in which the participant’s mind, body, emotions, and spirit harmonize. Restorative Yoga cultivates relaxation and enhanced immune function. Participants leave with a calm, refreshed mind, feeling mentally, physically, and spiritually rejuvenated.

This workshop will be of interest to students of all levels who are in need of physical, mental and spiritual well being. Students who find other styles of yoga to be inaccessible due to injury, illness, and other concerns, have the opportunity to fully experience the healing benefits of yoga.



6.) Southeast Asian Night 2020

This event is Sunday, February 16th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Baker Ballroom in Athens, Ohio.

This event will celebrate the rich diversity of cultures in Southeast Asia. There will be food from several Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Lao, Malaysia, and Vietnam. There will also be musical performances from Ohio University students. Southeast Asia Cultural Night will promote the region on Ohio University’s campus while celebrating those from Southeast Asia and those who work and study in the region.

Tickets and more info contact:

Ashley Kafton

ak469177@ohio.edu

7.) Valentine’s Day Dinner and Improv Comedy Show

This event is Friday, February 14th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hale Street Center in Charleston.

Hale Street Center in conjunction with Tony and the Mighty Schmucks present a Valentine’s dinner and improv show you are sure to LOVE (pun intended). Enjoy pre-show complimentary refreshments and a buffet dinner catered by Bowles Boyz Catering during the improv show. DInner seating and service is from 6:30 to 7:00 and the show starts at 7:15.

The Mighty Schmucks were established in 2017 by founder and improv veteran Tony Slack. The Mighty Schmucks enjoy traveling the beautiful state of West Virginia and bringing their brand of short form improv comedy to new businesses and communities. Whether it’s Tamarack, St Albans, Charleston, or the WV Comedy Festival. They always guarantee a good time. No scripts and lots of audience participation!