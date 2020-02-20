13 things to do this weekend (Feb. 21 – Feb. 23rd)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun, unique way to spend your weekend in our tri-state region? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can enjoy your weekend!

1.) FeastivALL 2020

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.

FeastivALL is back for the 8th year! Get the tastiest ticket in town and join us for our annual fundraiser in support of FestivALL’s vibrant arts programming and entertainment experiences.

Guests will enjoy a 5-course gourmet meal and partake in an epic battle of libations. Each delectable course is expertly paired with a wine & beer by John Brown and Rich Ireland – and at the end of each course, diners will be asked to vote on their favorite.

Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment by local musicians and actors, and a fabulous silent auction.

2.) WV Symphony Mardi Gras Brunch

This event is Sunday, February 23rd, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston.

Enjoy a decadent Brunch Buffet with Mardi Gras Themed items! They will have local live Jazz Music entertaining you while you gather w/us & support our WV Symphony!! Single Tickets 35/Couples $60! Contact the WV Symphony Office 304.957.9876 if you have further questions.

3.) Bird Hike

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kanawha State Forest.

The hike will be 3.5-4 miles mostly along Middle Ridge Road with a short spur out to Teaberry Trail to visit the overlook. This is a slow, birding hike as many of you may know, and will take a minimum of 4 hours.

However, please feel free to head back to vehicles whenever you need to leave. Middle Ridge Road is easy to follow. For those who would like to stay for the whole hike, we’ll head back to our vehicles via Lindy Trail, making a wide loop. And, as always, we may alter the route somewhat depending on the weather.

Please bring water, snacks, sturdy shoes, walking sticks, and binoculars if you have them. Lindy can be a steep and wet descent, so walking sticks are recommended. If the trail is too muddy, we’ll head back on Middle Ridge.

Hope to see you out there and fingers crossed for good weather and birds!

4.) The Sunday Comedy Showcase

This event is Sunday, February 23rd, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Blue Parrot in Charleston.

Shuan Murphy

The Sunday Showcase is back with some knock out talent!

This month we’ve got Shaun Murphy, a West Virginia native who’s relocated to Myrtle Beach, along with Justin Powers from Morgantown, Ian Lutz from Lewisburg, and Seth Taylor and Steven Sneed from right here in Charleston.

Come on down and see a great night of laughs with some hometown flavor

Plus, NO COVER!!!



Doors at 730. Show starts at 8.

21+ w/ valid ID for entry

5.) Kids Aerial Yoga

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wild Heart Kids Yoga with Amber!

Can’t keep your child’s feet on the ground? Let them fly & flip through the! Young aerialists learn the basics of flying on aerial hammocks. Your kids will build upper body strength, agility, and flexibility while focusing on safety & body awareness. Each class begins with a grounded warm up, and takes off flying on our aerial hammocks.

Ages 6-14 are welcome to attend. Parents will only be admitted in to the room the last 15 minutes to take pictures.

6.) Red Shoe Gala

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Embassy Suites in Charleston.

Since 1985, RMHC of Southern West Virginia has been making families happier and healthier by keeping families close. That is 35 years of making a tremendous impact on the lives of pediatric patients and their families in Southern West Virginia.

Your support of our largest fundraiser of the year is a vital part of helping them deliver comfort and care to children and their families.

For sponsorship information, please contact our office at 304-346-0279.

7.) Discover Engineering Day

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.

Explore the world of engineering and STEM with a special family fun day for all ages! Discover Engineering Day will showcase STEM education and the many branches of engineering with fun, interactive activities and displays by a variety of local engineering firms, colleges and universities.

New for 2020! Join us to cheer on local students during The Capitol City Qualifier as they compete in the VEX IQ Challenge: Squared Away to try for their chance to earn a spot in the WV State VEX IQ Challenge Championship Competition!

Presented by TOYOTA. Sponsored by Thrasher Group. Support provided by DOW Chemical, E.L. Robinson Engineering, Triad Engineering, West Virginia American Water, and the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

8.) 2020 West Virginia Power Job Fair

This event is Saturday February 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

Looking for a Part time job for your summer break back home from school? What about a part time job for after your day job? Or are you looking for your first ever job?!

If you answered yes to any of those questions stop by between 10 AM and 2 PM to fill out apply!

9.) The MLK Mural Project: Public Painting Workshop

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

The concept for the mural is based on unity and working together for a common dream or vision. Community members and students from around the city will be invited to participate in a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr.

– Participants will be painting sections of fabric that will be used to create the portrait of Martin Luther King Jr.

– No painting experience necessary

– Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Free and open to the public

All materials provided

Registration is required

To register call: 304-348-6404

10.) Museum Grand Tour

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, starting at 2 p.m., at the T-Rex Science Center in Charleston.

Trex Science Center Grand Tour Saturday, February 22 at 2 pm. Join the museum curator for a hands-on experience as he describes special exhibit features and answers your questions about fossils and dinosaurs. Even hold real fossils, dinosaur bones, and teeth. Regular admission prices apply.

11.) The ABC’s of CBD

This event is Sunday, February 23rd, starting at 3:30 p.m., at the Party Place in Ironton Ohio.

Your Tri-State Area Green Compass Advocates are so excited to share that Green Compass is now USDA Organic Certified and US Hemp Authority Certificated. They will explain what this means for the buyers.

They will also be sharing our new products just released this month: (6) Infuse Blend Roll-ons, a new Skincare Line and a new bacon-flavored Pet Oil.

So come out, bring a friend or two, because we will be having a drawing for an Infuse Blend of your choice. For each friend you bring, you get an entry into the drawing. We will have samples for our Sooth Cream and or 500 mg Mint and Citrus oils.

12.) 12th Annual Winter Blues Farmers Market

This event is Saturday, February 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The WVU Extension Service Small Farm Center and West Virginia Department of Agriculture are excited to once again bring the Winter Blue Farmers Market to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

This premier event gives all of us the opportunity to showcase the bounty of West Virginia. We are proud of this event and want to economically demonstrate that small farmers mean big business.

13.) Trout Stocking at the Elk River

The Kanawha County Commission is planning to stock a thousand pounds of rainbow trout in the Elk River near Blue Creek, Quick, and Sanderson area Saturday, February 22!

“The Kanawha County Commission is elated to provide a third trout stock to the Elk River area. This is another way of showing our support to our Elk River Community. We invite our area youth out on Saturday to take part in the stock and have some outdoor family fun. This will provide great fishing for the Elk River!” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Full link about the Trout Stocking can found on our website!

