13 things to do this weekend (Feb. 28th – March 4th)

1.) Heart & Soul Dip Dinners

This event is Saturday, February 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center in Charleston.

The Charleston Family Resource Center is hosting its 14th Annual Heart & Soul Dip Dinner, Saturday, February 29rd from 11 am – 2 pm at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center located at 502 Ruffner Avenue in the former Roosevelt Junior High School Building.

During a brainstorming session in 2006 we thought that a “Dip Dinner” was a way to bring the community together while hosting a fund raiser. It was decided that the best time to hold this dinner would be at the end of February, about the time people are looking for something to do after the cold winter months. Since February is known for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month we named this event the Heart and Soul Dip Dinner.

You may be wondering “What is a Dip Dinner?” A Dip Dinner is simply an event where attendees purchase tickets for 50 cents each. They use the tickets to purchase a “Dip” or serving spoon portion of a side dish for 1 ticket. Entrees and Desserts range in price from 2 – 6 tickets. Beverages and take out boxes are 1 ticket. It is very similar to the “Taste of Charleston” only with good ole’ home-cooked soul and ethnic foods made with lots of love. Advance ticket vouchers may be purchased at our office Monday – Friday 12 noon – 2 pm.

2.) Sound Checks: Erin & The Wildfire with Independent State

This event is Friday, February 28th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.

Powerful vocals. Infectious hooks. Sensual harmonies. Snacks.

Erin & the Wildfire combine elements of funk, soul, and R&B into a unique experience for fans. The band features the core four: Matt Wood (bass), Ryan Lipps (guitar), Nick Quillen (drums) and Erin Lunsford (vocals) – who’ve been together since college, evolving their sound for six years – and a rotating menagerie of talented musicians out of Virginia.

E&TW have been making waves since their inception and have been featured on some of the Commonwealth’s biggest stages including: LOCKN’ Festival (2015, 2018), FloydFest (2017, 2018, 2019), Roosterwalk (2016, 2017, 2018) and many more.

You can purchase tickets at tickets.theclaycenter.org

3.) Hometown Pets Painting Party

This event is Saturday, February 29th form 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Melange Care in Charleston.

Home is where your heart is. And also your pets! Come join us to make an original piece of art together while enjoying some delicious food and drink at Melange Cafe.

Here’s what we need from you! Once you purchase your ticket please send the following in an email or on our Facebook page:



1.) Send us 2-3 photos of your pet to melangewv@gmail.com or on our Facebook page.

2.) Tell us your hometown and state.

The artist Jayde Akers will then make a sketch of your pet holding the state you are from so that when you arrive you will be ready to paint. Think of the sketch as a guideline. And the paint is what brings it to life. We can’t wait!

Your ticket includes:

– 11 X 14 canvas.

– Paint supplies.

– 1 free donut of your choice.

Email Address: melangewv@gmail.com

Facebook Page: @melangecafewv

4.) Give Kids A Smile Dental Clinic

This event is Friday, February 28t, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery in Huntington.

Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery has teamed up with Give Kids A Smile to provide underserved and uninsured children with FREE dental services. The Give Kids A Smile event is open to any child 18 years of age and younger from a low-income family with NO dental insurance.

Patients will be seen by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call #MarshallDentistry & Oral Surgery at 304-691-1247.

5.) Rock-it for the Ribbon – Open House

This event is Saturday, February 29th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Charleston.

WVBHI is having an Open House this Saturday and they want to see you there! Help them reach their goal of 100 registrations! Bring your family, friends, and coworkers in to register and be eligible to win a luxurious spa day at Spa Bliss. Come and join them for some fun, prizes, and sweet treats. We have partnered up with Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church and Charleston-Institute Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in their Mental Health Fair and Symposium. Let’s Rock-it!

6.) Seussical Celebration

This event is Saturday, February 29th, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday! Enjoy Dr. Seuss themed crafts, activities, a scavenger hunt and more. Refreshments provided by The Friends of The Library.

7.) Leap Year Square Dance at the Fly In Cafe

This event is Saturday, February 29th, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fly in Cafe in Huntington.

Join the Fly In Cafe and Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) as they present a Leap Year Square Dance on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 8:00 pm until 10;00 pm inside our their fully enclosed and heated patio area.

Music will be provided by the Stony Point String Band, and the Dance Caller will be Sean Finn.

The Fly In Cafe’ will open at 1:00 pm, and will have Dinner and Drink Specials. Admission is FREE, so come join them for a fun evening!

8.) Harvest Kitchen Sample Saturday!

This event is Saturday, February 29th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Wild Ramp in Huntington.

The Harvest Kitchen will be sampling all of their new items and some of their meals from Meals to Go! Stop in to warm up with homemade bone broth, or pair some cheese with our peach mustard. There will be something for everyone! There will be coupons and more information available at their booths. Don’t worry! If you’re still hungry, they will have store samples as well featuring some new products.



9.) Choir Fest

This event is Saturday, February 29th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Free Concert featuring local Gospel, Praise, Sign & Bell Choirs to help support the Hillcrest-Bruce Mission help alleviate the suffering caused by poverty by providing Basic Needs (Food, Clothing, Cleaning & Hygiene), Health Needs (Dental, Vision, Hearing), Educational & Employment Needs (GED, College Prep, Preschool, Training, Job/Work Placement), Social/Spiritual Needs (Ladies Bible Study, Men’s Group, Youth Group, Summer Camps, Homemakers, Bingo, Cooking/Nutrition Classes).

10.) Customer Appreciation DAY!

This event is Friday, February 28th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Odyssey Nutrition in Athens, Ohio.

They love the Athens community & want to thank all of their amazing customers for supporting Them! To give back, they are hosting a day filled with door prizes, giveaways, and CRAZY deals! On shakes, energy teas, and more! You dont want to miss it! See you Friday!

11.) Yoga 102: From Beginner to Basics

This event is Saturday, February 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Yoga Power in Charleston.

This workshop is the next level up from Yoga 101 and is recommended for yogis who have taken 101. You will learn many yoga basics such as how to take the individual poses and put them into a sequence, how teachers structure a yoga class and much more. It will help you progress from Beginner Yoga classes to our First Levels

12.) Public CPR/First Aid Class

This event is Friday, February 29th, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Albans.

Join the American Heart Association CPR/First Aid Class and learn skills that could literally save a life! If you do not require a card, the class is NO CHARGE! If you need a certification card, they will be available for $35 each. Contact St. Albans Fire Department at 304-727-2253 between 8:30am and 4:30pm to register.

13.) Sandstone Falls

You can visit this beautiful waterfall on any day, in the Mountain State!

Photo Courtesy: Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater

Take a trip to this one-of-a-kind waterfall, that spans the entire width of the New River. There are a series of waterfalls that range from 10 to 25 feet high! A brand new boardwalk provides plenty of wonderful views, but you can also explore off of the boardwalk at your own risk! And don’t forget to take your camera and get some wonderful shots, like our Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater did in the picture above!

As always, have a safe and happy weekend from everyone at 13 News! 🙂

If you have an event you would like to be featured in ’13 things to do this weekend’ email enoon@wowktv.com!