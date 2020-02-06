13 things to do this weekend (Feb. 7th – Feb. 9th)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun unique way to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in our tri-state area!

1.) First Friday Swing

This event is Friday, February 7th, from 6:30 pm. to 9 p.m. at Riverside Hop in Charleston.

Celebrate February and bust a groove!

On the first Friday of every month, join them for a free swing dance! Bring your boogie shoes for a taster lesson at 6:30 pm, with a DJ’d swing dance to follow at 7 pm. No partner required, and First Friday Swing will have free admittance. Bring a snack to share, if you would like!

2.) Paint & Sip

This event is Friday, February 7th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daily Dose Cafe in Charleston.

Come out and paint this beautiful picture! Grab your sweetheart or best friend to paint this 2 piece painting or just come, mingle, and make friends and pick the side you want to paint!! $35 a person, seats must be reserved in advance! If you pay with a card at the cafe a $1 processing fee and taxes will be applied, or only $35 if paying with cash.

3.) Annual WVIFF Oscar Party

This event is Sunday, February 9th, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Taylor Books in Charleston.

Join them on the red carpet for a live viewing of the 92nd Academy Awards at their annual Oscar Party! This year they will host this night of film at Taylor Books, located above Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by WVIFF.

At 6:30pm they will open the doors and welcome you to walk the red carpet. Listen to live tunes by Eric Robbins & Jeremiah Hatfield from The Parachute Brigade as we stream the 2020 Oscars’ Red Carpet, followed by a large-screen viewing of The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony (presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) kicking off at 8pm.

Plus enjoy a cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and more. 1st drink is on them!

There will also be film-themed games and door prizes! Door prizes include WVIFF memberships & tickets to the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by WVIFF, art by local artists, gift certificates to local businesses & more!

**Best evening attire or extravagant accessories are encouraged if you are looking for the full Hollywood effect, but casual dress is still sure to impress too!

4.) Be the Astronaut Launch Party!

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.

Join them for our Be The Astronaut Launch Party and meet working aerospace engineer Justin Smith from NASA IV&V in Fairmont! Build and test a lunar lander in an Astronaut Training Lab, explore the new Be the Astronaut exhibit and try a yummy taste of space with treats made especially for astronauts!

Recommended for families with upper elementary to middle school-aged children. All activities are included in the price of admission – $9 for adults, $7.50 for children, and free for Clay Center Members.

5.) Go Red for Women Zumbathon!

This event is Friday, February 7th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charleston Town Center.

Get moving for women’s heart health!

Join them on Friday, February 7 anytime 10:00 a.m. – Noon in Center Court for a FREE “Go Red for Women” Zumbathon in celebration of National Wear Red Day as we partner with the American Heart Association.

Energy-boosting snacks from Starbucks & Chick-fil-A will be provided as they join us to showcase their most heart-healthy food & beverage options. Plus, enjoy styling demos from JCPenney Hair Salon, red lipstick services from JCPenney Sephora, giveaways, and more! No registration is necessary.

6.) Sushi-making 101

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Uncork and Create in Charleston.

Learn how to roll your own sushi, and eat all that you make! Learn how to make 3 basic Sushi rolls – Hosomaki (small roll), Futomaki (fat rolled sushi) and Uramaki (inside out roll). After you learn the basics you will be able to roll sushi to your heart’s content with a variety of delicious, high-quality ingredients. All ingredients, supplies and equipment provided. Sign up at uncorkandcreate.com.

7.) The 2020 Charleston Heart Ball

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, in Charleston.

Join them for a night of food, dancing, live and silent auctions and more at the 2020 Charleston Heart Ball! We are honored to have Dr. Mark Bates serve as this year’s Chair and to present Dr. Ali AbuRahma with our 2020 Heart of Gold Award.

Tickets are available now and can be ordered online at www.heart.org/charlestonwvheartball or by calling 681-313-2075. Black tie optional.

8.) The Gravy Bowl

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashland In Motion in Kentucky.

When the Super Bowl is over the real “bowl” game will just be heating up! The Gravy Bowl features sample-sized biscuit and gravy dishes from seasoned pros and home cookin’ all-stars on Saturday, February 8, 2020!

The Gravy Bowl is the area’s only biscuit and gravy cook-off and sampling event. Local restaurants, organizations and home chefs will compete for the title of best gravy recipe. All biscuits will be provided by local McDonald’s restaurants.

Live sets performed by duo Baylee Morgan & David Austin and Sheldon Road. The Gravy Bowl also features the brunch bar where guests may purchase cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Gravy Bowl is hosted by Ashland in Motion and all proceeds benefit future events and revitalization efforts.

TICKET INFORMATION:

• Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

• Tasting tickets are $1 for an individual ticket or six (6) tickets for $5

9.) Lunch with Elsa, Anna and Olaf

This event is Saturday, February 8th, starting at 11 a.m. at Fairytales and Wishing Wells, in Ironton, Ohio.

They will be having another lunch with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am. Our lunches book up fast. You can pre-pay by PayPal at Austin.11232003@gmail.com

They will also try to leave some spots available for walk-ins.

The cost is $10 per child no charge for adults.

10.) Chocolate Walk 2020

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Street Portsmouth in Ohio.

Join them downtown for the Annual Ellen Vetter Chocolate Walk on Saturday, February 08, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. to collect sweet treats and check out our many wonderful shops and restaurants.

Standard tickets are only $8. They have 200 of these tickets, but they go very quickly, so get yours today! They can be picked up at Port City Cafe and Pub, Morgan Brothers, Remember When, Ghosts in the Attic, Bihls Office Supply and the Scioto County Welcome Center. These tickets are not available online.

They also have a premium ticket option for $15, which will include a plethora of small business and local establishments outside of the downtown, as well as the downtown stops on the standard ticket. There are only 100 of these tickets available! They are online and at the Scioto County Welcome Center.

The walk starts at Port City Cafe and Pub, where participants will receive their bags and walking maps, before enjoying a day of chocolaty treats and friends at around 30 stops.

11.) Candlelight Yin & Yoga Nidra with Deanne Criste

This event is Friday, February 7th, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Yoga Power, in Charleston.

Come enjoy a relaxing evening of gentle restorative Yin Yoga followed by a full guided yoga Nidra meditation practice.



Yin Yoga is deep stretching to increase flexibility, erase tension and increase circulation.

Yoga Nidra is the heavenly science of complete relaxation for everyone. It is one of the deepest and most accessible ways to positively change unconscious patterns and deactivate the reactivity of the unconscious mind.

Putting Yin and Nidra together leaves you feeling rejuvenated and rested with a deep release of physical and mental tension and stress. Wine is included in this event. Must be 21 years old to consume alcohol. Fee is $15 per person.

12.) 16th Annual “A Night with the Stars” Oscar Gala

This event is Sunday, February 9th, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Charleston.

Celebrate the best movies of the year and support Children’s Therapy Clinic. Join them as they roll out the Red Carpet and watch the Academy Awards. There will be food, refreshments, contests (including costume, predict the winners, and Oscar trivia), and a silent auction along with a Big Screen Broadcast of the 2020 Oscars.

Tickets are $100 in Advance and $125 the evening of the event. Tables of ten can be purchased at a discount of $900. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Please contact Valicia Leary by calling 304-342-9515 to purchase tickets or get more information about sponsorship opportunities.

All proceeds will go toward therapy services for children with special needs.

13.) Love Your Block Trolley Tour

This event is Saturday, February 8th, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in West Huntington.

Love Your Block provides mini-grant funding for small neighborhood improvement projects, as well as small exterior home repair. They are showcasing THREE vacant lots with the potential for community projects! Love Your Block applications are officially open! To celebrate, they are taking a tour of the West End on a trolley to see last year’s work and this year’s potential.



If you have an event you want featured on our “13 things to do this weekend,” feel free to email enoon@wowktv.com!