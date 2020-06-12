13 things to do this weekend for June 12 – June 14, 2020

(WOWK) – As the nation starts to open back up, ’13 things to do this weekend’ is starting to look a little more like old times. Events either done in person (with following the CDC guidelines) or virtual events and ways that you can support small businesses and give back to your community.

1.) Drive-in movie series

This event is 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at 118 Hills Plaza in Charleston.

Tickets for this event are free. Donations can be given at the door to support five local charities: Covenant House, Manna Meal, RCCR, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, and the YWCA of Charleston.

Each movie night will begin with a 30-minute cartoon. Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for each event must be reserved separately as the lot has a limited capacity. Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket – not one ticket per person.

Food will be available on-site.

Note: there will be no public restrooms at this event.

2.) 2020 Morgantown Virtual Heart Walk

Instead of convening at Mylan Park, this year we will see you all on social media. Be sure to tune in here on June 13, 2020, to join this new virtual experience!

Here’s the challenge, if you choose to accept.



Commit to getting your steps in on June 13, 2020. On a treadmill in your house, at a local park, getting your family together around your neighborhood as you walk your dog, etc. It doesn’t matter how you move, just you are moving.

Capture the unique ways you are incorporating movement and post it on social media using the hashtags #morgantownheartwalk or #AHAWV.

Let’s put your steps to work and continue to raise funds for life-saving research and education in our community by registering, donating, and fundraising at their website.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines when walking or exercising outside of your home.

3.) Helping people with disabilities achieve financial independence

This event is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, from as a free webinar!

The rules have changed, WVABLE is a savings and investment account program made possible by the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience Act of 2014 allowing qualifying individuals with disabilities the ability to save and invest up to $15,000 per year and up to $27,490 if employed. Without losing government benefits such as Medicaid or SSI. Earnings grow tax-free and can be spent at any time for qualified disability expenses.

During this webinar, you will learn all the basics of the WVABLE savings program.

4.) Free family music and drive-in movie night

This event is at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Roadside Park in St. Albans.

They will have two music bands playing at the lower end-stage starting at 6 p.m.

They ask those attending to use social distancing at this event. You should be able to stay in your car to hear but if you want you can bring a lawn chair and sit by your car.

5.) Pop-up produce

This event is at 12 p.m., Friday, June 12th starting at People’s Federal Credit Union in Nitro.

The public is invited to access fresh, locally grown produce for a healthier lifestyle at the Pop-Up Produce Market host at Peoples FCU parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 12 at 419 First Avenue, South, Nitro. Curbside service available. For the best selection early is recommended.

It’s a farm-to-table program that, in addition to job creation, is encouraging entrepreneurship, and giving people access to fresh, locally grown produce. For more information visit their website.

6.) Drive-in concert: Fletcher’s Grove with Parachute Brigade

This event is from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 118 Hills Plaza in Charleston.

WOWK 13 News Mackenzie Koch previously reported on the drive-in concert series.

7.) Culture coffee class

This event is at 10 a.m. Saturday June 13, 2020 and will be virtual!

Tune into this Facebook Live with the owners of Hill Tree Roastery. They will demonstrate how they make their coffee in-house.

8.) Putnam Farmers Market

This event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Putnam Farmers Market.

Each Saturday, the market is open from May to October. In a statement from the Putnam Farmers Market:

“We are very mindful of the current COVID-19 Pandemic and have taken extra precautions for the safety of our vendors and the public. Come see what seasonal vegetables, fruits and the meat and eggs that our Farmers plan to have during our Market Season.”

9.) Home run derby to benefit Evan Ashworth

This event is from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Winfield Baptist Church.

Ages 5-12. Bring six balls with your name on them. $5 to enter. All proceeds will go to Evan Ashworth Recovery. Each player will be pitched 10 balls the furthest ball wins in each division. Cash payout for the first and second of each division.

Age divisions:

5-6

7-8

9-10

11-12

10.) Museum Grand Tour

This event is from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the T-Rex Science Center in Charleston.

Join the museum curator for a hands-on experience as he describes special exhibit features, fossils, and dinosaurs. You can hold real dinosaur bones and teeth. Regular admission prices apply.

11.) Mud Run 5

This event is Saturday, June 13th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at JG Bradley Campground.

You and your family can enjoy a six to eight-hour ride through a marked 25-mile trail.

There will be many raffle items for you to try to win and gear available to purchase. Then return around 6 p.m. to the campground to fill your bellies with some great food and announce the raffle winners. Camper, tent camping, and lodge rooms available by calling the JG Bradley Campground.

Bring five cans of non-perishable food to get $5.00 off admission. All food will be donated to those in need.

12.) Foster 101: All things kitten

This event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. This is an online event from the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

Learn all about what it takes to be a foster parent and what to expect.

13.) Explore wild & wonderful West Virginia

Campgrounds and outdoor recreation are back open in wild and wonderful West Virginia. Get out and explore some new places and views. Support local businesses and restaurants by stopping along the way with your favorite company.

If you have an event you would like featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ email enoon@wowktv.com

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories