13 Things To Do This Weekend (Friday Dec. 6th – Sunday Dec. 8th)

(WOWK) — Looking for fun, unique ways to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll bring you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) South Charleston Christmas Parade

The South Charleston Christmas parade will take place on D Street in South Charleston at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7.

Come enjoy Christmas floats, Marching bands, Carolers, a Horse and Carriage, Characters, “Free” Hot Chocolate, loads of candy and Santa! Easy access to “Free” parking all over town. Immediately following the parade head to the South Charleston Public Library on 4th Avenue for Santafest.

Enjoy Horse-drawn Carriage rides, Characters, Police cars, Fire engines and a visit with Santa and his Elves inside the Library. Santa has a goody bag for all children.

Our WOWK 13 News This Morning Crew will be there so make sure you look out for them!

2.) Team Up to Clean Up

The clean up will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Individuals and groups can pick up supplies at any of the following meeting locations:

North Charleston Community Center

2009 7th Ave, Charleston, WV 25387

2009 7th Ave, Charleston, WV 25387 City National Bank – Kanawha City

3601 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

3601 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Haddad Riverfront Park

Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301

As a reminder, bulk items can be placed at the curbside any time to be picked up during normal refuse collection.

In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, will host the “Team Up to Clean Up” city-wide clean up on Saturday, December 7. Local businesses, organizations and members of the community are invited to help clean up neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

3.) Heart and Hands Community Day

This event is on Saturday, December 7th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Join local Non-Profit Groups as they display information about their group. Learn what each group has to offer and hear about ways to give back. For a complete list of participating non-profits, please visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com.

4.) Cozy Christmas Campfire

The is hosting a fun, outdoor Christmas event at Ritter Park’s Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 starting at 6 p.m.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is hosting a fun, outdoor Christmas event. Join them for a Cozy Christmas by the Campfire, where they will roast marshmallows, drink hot cocoa, and sing Christmas carols with the H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. One of Santa’s very own live reindeer will be there and maybe even another special jolly visitor. This FREE event is open to the public and fun for all ages.

This event is on Saturday, December 7th, starting at 5:30. The Christmas Parade of Lights will start at 12th Street and proceed on 4th Avenue to 8th Street, turning right on 8th Street to 3rd Avenue, then turning right on 3rd Ave to the corner of Pullman Plaza and 10th street.

5.) Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights

Huntington Police Department and HPD Chief Hank Dial to serve as Grand Marshals of This Year’s Parade

Once again this year, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with member companies, the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, and numerous volunteers to bring the Christmas Parade of Lights to the streets of Downtown Huntington.

Our WOWK 13 News Evening Crew will be there, so make sure you look out for some friendly faces!

6.) Sounds of the Season

This event is Saturday, December 7th, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Clay Center in Charleston.

Join them for an evening of holiday music and fellowship as the WVSO celebrates the Sounds of the Season under the direction of guest conductor, Michelle Merrill. This concert includes a visit from you know who as Santa brings back one of our recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite!

Tickets start at $17, and can be purchased at wvsymphony.org.

7.) Cocoa With Santa At Capitol Market

This event is this Saturday, December 7th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, and Capitol Market in Charleston.

This is the only trip Santa will be making to Capitol Market this year, so you don’t want to miss out. Bring your children, and children at heart, to pass on Christmas lists, snap photos, and see Capitol Market in all of it’s holiday glory!

Capitol Market will be teaming up with our favorite coffee shop, Mea Cuppa, to provide the children with free cocoa as they prepare to meet Santa!

8.) Christmas In Appalachia

“Christmas in Appalachia” is the concert of the season with incredible musicians featuring: Chosen Road, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys along with the legendary Hall of Fame Clay County fiddler, John Morris. Sponsored by Vision Appalachia, all proceeds go to helping children in the Elk River Valley with backpacks filled with goodies and a Bible for Christmas!

You can reach out to Vision Appalachia with any questions or to make a tax deductible donation to this very worthy community cause through their wesbsite, or call 412-780-7523.

9.) Gingerbread Christmas Tea

This event is Friday, December 6th from 6-7:30 p.m., at Tutus and Tea Party Venue in Ashland, Kentucky.

Come celebrate the holiday season at Tutus and Tea!! Join them for an evening of love and laughter surrounded by Christmas music and decorations! There will be plenty of tea and treats, but the main course is GINGERBREAD HOUSES! Each guest will get their own gingerbread house with plenty of goodies to decorate!!! $20 per guest.

10.) Stars, Astronomy, & Travel Beyond

This event is on Saturday, December 7th, from 7:30-9 p.m., at Arts West, in Athens, Ohio.

A Musical Journey to the Stars! A benefit concert for the John Glenn Astronomy Park presented by SATB: a different kind of choir.

The John Glenn Astronomy Park is dedicated to sparking an interest in science, learning, and exploration by sharing with visitors the wonders of the sky, both day and night.

The Concert is directed by Metra Peterson, and founded by Metra Peterson and Nellie Werger in 2010, SATB’s mission is to create powerful and inspiring music in partnership with social justice organizations to bring support and awareness to their causes. Presented by ARTS/West, the SATB Choir is a community vocal group dedicated to charitable giving through the vocal music arts.

Suggested Donation: $10 per person / $15 per Family.

11.) Grand Reopening of Sugar Pie Bakery

This event is Saturday, December 7th starting at 10 a.m., with a ribbon cutting with the mayor of South Charleston, Frank Mules! The event will continue until 7 p.m. at Sugar Pie Bakery.

Come celebrate the Grand Reopening of Sugar Pie Bakery! The 1st 25 customers get a free cupcake & will be giving you 10% off purchases all day.

Bring a new and unopened toy and be entered for a chance to win gift cards to some of your favorite stores like Target, Starbucks, Chik Fil A, Bath & Body Works and of course, Sugar Pie Bakery!

12.) 2019 Pay it Forward 5K

This event is Saturday, December 7th, starting at 9 a.m., in St. Albans, West Virginia.





This is a very unique race because when you finish, you will be given a Finisher Medal with CASH INSIDE to Pay it Forward!

Each medal will contain a random amount ranging all the way to $100! The concept is simple and we hope you will participate…whatever amount is in your medal…you will be invited to “Pay It Forward”. Use the cash and do something good with it…especially as it is close to the Holidays!

13.) Village of Lights Driving Tour

This event is happening all weekend long. This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m., you can drive through the Barboursville Park, in Barboursville, West Virginia, for an awesome light display.

The Inaugural Village of Lights is a driving tour of Christmas lights displays. The tour will be one way, beginning at the main entrance of the park and ending at the soccer complex.

There is no charge for this event however, local non-profits will be accepting donations!

If there is an event you want to be featured on a future 13 Things To Do This Weekend, feel free to email enoon@wowktv.com