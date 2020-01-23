13 things to do this weekend (Jan. 24th – Jan. 26th)

(WOWK) – Looking for a fun unique way to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in our tri-state area!

1.) Bald Eagle Release and Education Program

This event is Saturday, January 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Please join them for this free event to release a juvenile Bald Eagle back into the wild! The release will take place on the top level of the parking garage at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center at 11 am. Then join them in the Little Theater at noon for a presentation showcasing some of their education ambassadors!

Wanbli, named after the Lakota term for “eagle”, was rescued in July 2019 by a couple traveling home to North Carolina from South Dakota. Weak and unable to fly, he was taken to Audubon Veterinary Clinic in Bridgeport for examination. The doctor there determined Wanbli suffered from a fractured metacarpal in his right-wing.

Wanbli’s wing has healed – he’s ready to go.

2.) Streams in Winter–Davis Creek Restoration Preview

This event is Saturday, January 25, from 1 p.m., to 3 p.m. at the Kanawha State Forest.

This year’s Shirley Schweizer Winter Walk will be led by biologist Doug Wood who will share a preview of the Davis Creek Restoration Project. Come to this informative walk to learn about plans to restore the flow of Davis Creek and improve fishing opportunities.

This winter walk is also a “soup hike,” so you’re welcome to bring a pot of your favorite chili/stew/soup to share after the walk.

* Meet in front of the future forest headquarters (former pool complex). Wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

3.) Charleston Boxing Fit Intro Classes

This event is Saturday, January 25th, from 8 a.m., to 10:15 a.m., in Charleston.

They will be offering a couple more intro classes to the Boxing Fit™️ workout this weekend Saturday, January 25th at 8 AM and 9:15 AM. This class is great for new members but also regular members that want to bring a new friend. It’s a perfect class to get you aquatinted with the workouts they offer! The class is $12 and all you need to bring is your water bottle.

4.) University Jazz Night

This event is Sunday, January 26th, starting at 8 p.m. at Athens Uncorked.

Starting at 8:00 pm OU Jazz faculty will play a set and then students will join them for part two. Stop out and end your weekend with some awesome jazz, elegant wine and support your local musicians!

5.) Vegetable Cookery with Chef Jen

This event is Saturday, January 25th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Pork and Pickles in Athens, Ohio.

Do you want to eat more vegetables but you get bored with the same old cooking techniques you are comfortable with? Chef Jen is here to push the boundaries on what you can do with vegetables. Participants will work on knife skills while exploring techniques such as blanching, sautéing, roasting, and pickling.

Class is $40 per person

6.) Little Fish Yoga

This event is every Sunday at Little Fish Brewing Company, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is a donation-based class to make the event affordable for all. Donate what you can.

Erin Pfahler and Maria Casa, two local yoga teachers, alternate instructing these yoga sessions. Generally, a slow flow practice is taught with modifications for poses to make the class open to all skill levels. Please bring your own mats!

When weather permits, we practice outside under the beautiful pavilion. When it is too cold we are inside the taproom. A great opportunity to practice yoga with others and build community. Stick around afterwards to enjoy a brew and/or food from the delicious new kitchen and to socialize!

7.) 11th Annual Winter Adventure Weekend

This event is all weekend long at Carter Caves State Resort Park, in Kentucky!

There are over 240 different trips you can take on this Annual Winter Adventure Weekend. Whether it’s visiting a cave, challenging yourself to a hike, or even some geocaching, there are plenty of events that suit the ‘outdoorsy’ in you! You can find a list of events and times at the link above.

8.) Hot Cocoa Hike

This event is Saturday, January 25th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Huntington Museum of Art.

Join them as they hike approximately 2 miles on the Nature Trails at the Huntington Museum of Art, followed by hot cocoa and a nature-based craft. This free outdoor winter activity is open to the public and fun for the whole family!

For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954 or HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or call 304.529.2701.

9.) Community Movie Night – Triple Divide

This event is Friday, January 24th, from 6:30 p.m., to 8 p.m., at First Congregational UCC, in Huntington.

A ‘bombshell’ documentary about the impact of fracking with exclusive interviews from oil and gas industry leaders, independent experts and impacted residents. TRIPLE DIVIDE covers five years (2011 – 2016) of cradle-to-grave investigations by investigative news nonprofit Public Herald that featured how regulators and industry kept water contamination “off the books.” Originally released as a 90-minute feature in 2013, this iteration of TRIPLE DIVIDE is updated with Public Herald’s continued investigations through 2016.

Concessions (Popcorn, candy and bottled soda) will be available for a small donation before the movie begins.

10.) Karate Beginner Family Workshop– All Ages 5 and up!

This event is Saturday, January 25th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinnacle Karate Center in Hurricane.

Try something NEW this year as a family!!! Attention PARENTS – This workshop will encourage families to join together! Martial Arts is suitable for all ages and you can learn as a family! Instead of only watching your child in a sport, join them!

Families can create shared experiences and memories while learning self-defense, fitness, and fun!

You & your child will receive the following at the workshop:

– Learn basic techniques

– Break a real board!

– and HAVE A BLAST! Best of all it’s FREE!

11.) Parasite

This film: Parasite will be showed all weekend long, at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, by West Virginia Internation Film Festival. The dates and times are Friday, Jan. 24th at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25th. at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26th at 2 p.m.

Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairytale.

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families.

12.) Elk River Trout Stocking

This event is Saturday, January 25th, starting at 7 a.m., in the town of Clendenin.

The Kanawha County Commission announced today they are planning to stock a thousand pounds of Rainbow Trout in Elk River near Clendenin. The trout will be provided by the Indian Lake hatchery. This will be the second recent stock provided by the Kanawha Country Commission to Clendenin.

If you need more information on obtaining your WV Fishing License or fishing regulations visit www.wvhunt.com

13.) WWI Smithsonian Institution Exhibit and Movie

This event is Sunday, January 26th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kanawha County Library.

See the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, World War I: Lessons and Legacies for Libraries and watch the related Peter Jackson film, “They Shall Not Grow Old.” Learn more about America’s involvement in the war and this historic time

We hope you have a great weekend! If you have an event you want to be featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ – email enoon@wowktv.com.