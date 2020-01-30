13 things to do this weekend (Jan. 31st – Feb. 2nd)

(WOWK) — Looking for a fun unique way to enjoy your weekend? Every Thursday we’ll be bringing you 13 different ways you can spend your weekend in our tri-state area!

1.) Carnaval 2020

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 7:30 p.m., to 11:30 p.m., at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia.

Over the past decade, Carnaval’s imaginative themes, lavish decor, and surprises around every corner have entertained thousands. This year, be inspired by sage philosophers, brave gladiators, and famous myths and legends as we transport you to the classical civilization of the Greco-Roman world at Carnaval X. Join them as they continue this great legacy of supporting STEAM education from the Coliseum to the constellations on February 1st at Carnaval X!



Celebrate the cultural legacy of classical antiquity world where art, science, technology, literature and beyond were pioneered by these influential civilizations. Reminiscent of regal events such as Saturnalia, guests at Carnaval X will enjoy a calculated spectacle of divine entertainment when the architecture, music, and mythology of these ancient worlds are brought to life at the Clay Center!

Not attending Carnaval but still want to support? Bid on fabulous auction items from ANYWHERE at https://carnaval.maxgiving.bid/

Check out their Pinterest board for outfit inspiration! https://pin.it/r3rmifojyn3np4

2.) Daily Dose’s Relax & Retreat

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 4 p.m., to 8 p.m., at Daily Dose Cafe in Charleston.





Feeling worn out so early in the new year? If so this event is perfect for you! Join Daily Dose for a retreat and relax event featuring Posh, Colorstreet, & a massage therapist student for chair, foot, & hand CBD or regular massages!

Take time to pamper yourself!

3.) Wizard Weekend

Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau are super excited to host Fayetteville’s first Wizard Weekend celebrating a beloved children’s book series and the magic of their beautiful town. On January 31st-February 2nd, join hundreds of muggles and wizards for themed shopping, dining, and activities fun for all ages as Fayetteville transforms into a magical wonderland.





They have a lot of fun lined up including wand-making workshops, herbology activities, shopping, a feast, live music, festival-themed escape room fun, photo booths, crafts, house sorting and more! The majority of events are free unless listed with ticket information. Generation New River Gorge is partnering with Water Stone Outdoors to host the first One Wheel Quidditch Tournament. This is not a gated festival; instead, it is a series of fun hands-on activities, live music, magical food and drink specials, scavenger hunts, wizardly classes and costume contests throughout the town. They encourage visitors of all ages to dress in costume; many merchants are offering discounts for those participating in costume.

For a full schedule of events: https://visitfayettevillewv.com/fayettevilles-wizard-weekend-guide/ For information call 304-574-1500 or email info@visitfayettevillewv.co

4.) Little’s Story Time

This event is EVERY Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans.

This event is FREE and open to the public, for children ages 0-5 with their parent/guardian. Enjoy story-time, music, games, crafts, play-time and light refreshments! This is a free event and happens EVERY Friday! If you have any questions about this event feel free to contact fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com or call 304-727-2241! They hope to see some new faces in the upcoming weeks!

5.) Dustin Lynch – Concert Series!

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.

Since his debut with PLATINUM-certified single, “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has “steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard) with six #1 hits, three Top 5 albums, and tours with the genre’s biggest names (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley). Lynch’s highly anticipated RIDIN’ ROADS EP is out now and features current chart-rising single “Ridin’ Roads.”

Tickets:

$66 – first 10 rows

$46 – Remainder of Floor

$36 – Balcony

6.) Dancing with Our Stars 2020

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., at the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center.

The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center is excited to announce the seventh annual Dancing with Our Stars scheduled for February 1, 2020 at the Boyd County Community Center. Dancing with Our Stars features local celebrities partnered with professional dancers competing for $1 votes to win the famous Mirror Ball Trophy. Individual reservations are $150.



Sponsored tables and individual reservations for Dancing with Our Stars are now on sale at the museum. Money spent on tables and individual seats count as votes, so let the Museum know which couple you support.

Your investment towards Dancing with Our Stars and the Museum will benefit all our exhibits, children’s programming and insure the growth and development of the museum for the future.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and to purchase individual seats please call 606-329-8888 or email Amber Reeves at marketing.director@highlandsmuseum.com. Vote big and vote often!

7.) Public CPR Class at Kanawha County Ambulance

This event is Friday, January 31st, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Come learn a life-saving skill at our Public CPR class this Friday at 601 Brooks St. in Charleston. No registration required, cost is $40. First Aid certification is available for an additional $15. Class duration depends on the number of people enrolled. For more info, visit www.kceaa.org/training.html

8.) 3rd Annual Valentines Day Party

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ooh La Lucy in Charleston.

Clear your calendar and call the girls! You know we love to throw a party but this is THE party! We can’t think of a better excuse to celebrate you and your girlfriends than GALentine’s Day. Their third annual event will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020. You can expect tons of brand new products, pop up shops from their favorite gals, and light bites + fun drinks of course!

9.) Pop-up Restorative Yoga

This event is Friday, January 31st, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Studio 8 in Barboursville.

Restorative Yoga is an effective way to reduce stress, feelings of anxiety or depression and to reset the nervous system and improve resilience.

Join Cassie for this special pop-up restorative yoga. No experience or athletic ability required. This is a very gentle, supportive and passive practice.

Class passes apply. $15 drop in!

10.) Monster Jam

This event is Friday, January 31st, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

At the Monster Jam, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born. This. Is. Monster Jam. Add the Pit Party Pass at the end of your ticket order. If you’ve purchased tickets already but didn’t purchase your Pit Party Passes yet, you can still purchase them online in advance.

Tickets start at $15.

11.) 17th Annual Groundhog Hike

This event is Sunday, February 2nd, starting at 12 p.m. at Strouds Run State Park, in Athens, Ohio.

Chase away the winter blues! Bring your friends and family and join them for the 17th annual Groundhog Hike!

Gather at shelterhouse #1 (bulldog shelter) at Noon. Hike at your own pace, or join organized hikes departing at 12:30 (longer hike) or 1 (shorter hike).

Soup and snacks provided, or bring your own! If you are not a hiker, come and sit a spell around the fire for some fun conversation! This event is free and brought to you by the Athens Conservancy and Friends of Strouds Run State Park.

12.) Valentine Make & Take Workshop

This event is Saturday, February 1st, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at American Country Treasures in Huntington.

Choose from a selection of Valentine-themed pieces ranging from $1-$45 dollars. You pick your pieces and we provide all the materials for you to Prep, Paint, and Finish your very own one-of-a-kind Valentine Piece. Featuring Dixie Belle Paint Company products.

13.) Super Bowl Party

This event is Sunday, February 2nd, starting at 5 p.m., at the House of Grace in Ashland, Kentucky.

Have nowhere to go, or no-one to watch the Super Bowl with? Watch the Super Bowl on large screens in a family atmosphere. There will be crafts for those who do not watch the game and cornhole boards set up. Bring your favorite tailgate food and enjoy the game no matter who you are cheering for.

The WOWK News team would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy weekend! If you have an event you want to be featured on ’13 Things to do this weekend’ – email enoon@wowktv.com!