13 things to do this weekend (June 5 – June 7, 2020)

(WOWK) — For this week’s 13 things to do this weekend, we have a wide variety. We have ways you can give back to your community, virtual events, and in-person events you can attend.

1.) Donate to local food pantry

WOWK, Mountain Mission, Piggly Wiggly’s in the Kanawha Valley will be hosting a food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Many area families are caught in survival mode due to the loss of jobs right here at home. Mountain Mission has been here throughout, supplying food to our neighbors in need. All of us are facing many short and long-term issues in finding our “new” norm.

One way you can help local families now and in the future is by supporting Mountain Mission’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Program.

2.) Early voting

Here at 13 News, we are your local election headquarters. West Virginia’s primary election is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. However, you may cast an absentee ballot until this Saturday, June 6, 2020.

As of Tuesday, June 3, 2020, more than 260,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot. Of those 260,000, more than half of them have already cast their ballots.

You do still have the option to vote in person, should you miss the deadline.

3.) Donate books

A mall isn’t the place you’d normally think of going to check out books or do research for a project. But starting this summer that is where book lovers will find their favorite reads. Rummage through some of your old books and donate them to your local library or Goodwill store.

4.) Look for food trucks

13 News Reporter Nicky Walters did a story on a food truck that is helping feed West Virginia’s youth. Keep your eye out for the ‘Food Shack.’

The Food Shack started out as an idea among friends. Now the Underprivileged Children Foundation’s effort to bring food to needy children is a reality. The non-profit is taking their mission to the streets. This summer they launched a unique new project using a food truck to deliver meals to communities where there is a need. They officially launched this wee

The Food Shack will be serving free hot dogs, chips, and a bottle of water to kids from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020.

5.) Look for some inspiration

COVID-19 may have ruined prom for the class of 2020, but one North Carolina senior was able to go to prom with the help of a 7-year-old who planned the whole thing himself.

Sanderson High School senior Rachel Chapman was invited to a backyard prom by 7-year-old Curtis Rogers, a soon-to-be-second grader at Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh.

Chapman is his babysitter.

“Curtis is such a fun kid and we’ve spent some much time together,” Chapman said.

But time has been cut short for the two because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogers wanted to make sure Chapman knew she deserved to have her special senior moment. So Rogers worked to give Chapman something she missed out on this year — her senior prom. We have plenty on ‘Good News with 13’ and inspiring stories on our website!

6.) Attend free fossil day

Do you have a fossil, mineral, or other curiosity you’ve always wanted to have identified? Bring them or photos from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020, to the T-rex Science Center for identification.

Their staff paleontologist, geologist and curator for the WV Geological Survey Museum will be most happy to see and identify your discoveries. This is a free service of the T-rex Science Center.

Note: Time may be limited but they will try to see everyone’s discoveries.

7.) Live stream a concert

The Avett Brothers are still performing live at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The date was rescheduled until 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020. However, you’ll just have to join them digitally through a live stream.



Live stream

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020.

You should register as soon as possible to prevent buffering or network issues before the performance begins.

8.) Attend a virtual workshop

Come and join this free nine-week business development workshop for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Topics explored include marketing, product development, and branding to name a few. Upon request, reasonable accommodations will be made to provide this content into an alternate accessible format.

9.) Pay what you can pop up sessions

Dahler Photography and Ashley Willis Photography are partnering up for the day.

The pop-up event takes places 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1310 8th Ave, Huntington, West Virginia.

We live in a weird world right now on top of just doing everyday life the best we can. We all go through difficult times. Whether you’re struggling financially or just need some new pictures, they are there to help through tough times.

10.) 200-hour yoga teacher training

Join them for a transformational 200-­hour yoga teacher training which will provide you with the necessary background, tools, and skillset to become a certified yoga teacher or take your own practice to the next level.

Ideal for advanced yoga practitioners and yoga enthusiasts, personal trainers, group exercise instructors, and those wishing to develop a deeper understanding of themselves and others. The eight sessions will take place over a course of five months providing you a 200-hour certificate that is approved by Yoga Alliance.

11.) Carpool cinema in Putnam County

Join the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce for a two night Carpool Cinema.

Movie: Toy Story 4

The Carpool Cinema will take place at Valley Park. The movie will begin at dusk. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

The parking lot will open at 8 p.m.

Parking is on a first come, first serve basis.

Organizers ask you maintain proper social distance and stay in your vehicle.

12.) Kitten 101!

This event takes placer from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 via Zoom!

Join the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association’s Cat Care Manager, Joey, for important kitten information. Learn how bottle feeding works, what fostering entails, and why kitten care is so vital to their life-saving organization.

13.) First Food Truck Friday of 2020

Join Main Street by the Gazebo as they kick off Food Truck Friday in Hurricane.

The event will take place from Friday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event series will continue every Friday through September.

This is one local event you can partake in as the Mountain State is reopening.

