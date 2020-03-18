13 things to do this weekend (March 20th – March 22nd)

(WOWK) — Due to Covid-19, many events being cancelled, and the risk of being in large groups and in public, this week we will be giving you 13 different ways you can spend the day quarantining, and even getting outside even just for a little bit!

1.) Read a new book

(AP Images)

Dig out that book that has been collecting dust for some time and do some good old fashioned reading. And if you don’t have any new books lying around, you can easily download and E-Book on any smartphone or Kindle! Or if you want to get any children involved, there are some interactive AudioBooks on the market! Reading is a good way to exercise your brain and expand your knowledge and vocabulary.

2.) Go for a leisurely walk

(AP Images)

Walking is a great benefit for your health! If you feel as though you have been cooped up for too long, there is no hurt in going out for a quick little stroll. Fresh air is a good thing, even though this weekend might be a little chilly for you! (Download our StormTracker 13 App to keep up!) Walking will help burn calories, boost energy and improve your mood.

3.) Clean out your closet

(AP Photos)

Have too many clothes? Been putting off getting rid of them for a long time? No better time to do some “spring” cleaning than now! Go through clothes that you don’t want or are out of fashion. Not only clothes but shoes, accessories, and anything that you feel you own in excess. Some bloggers have step-by-step solutions if you don’t know where to start. Anything that you need to de-clutter now is the time to do it!

4.) Make a new playlist

(AP Images)

Listening to the same songs? Now may be the time to explore new genres and artists from all over! There are many different avenues you can create new playlist’s on such as Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Pandora, and many others! Or you can spend some time on YouTube and watch a music video, make-up tutorial, a how-to video, or even listen to some advice from various experts. Get creative and have fun with it! Timeout.com tells you which app works best works for what you’re looking for.

5.) Binge-watch your favorite TV show

(AP Images)

Haven’t watched your favorite show in a while? If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to have a feel-good day., just put on your favorite PJs, grab your favorite snack, and watch an old classic, or a new favorite. Do this guilt-free and enjoy!

6.) Visit a state park

Head out to your local state park for a breath of fresh air! There are 37 different state parks in West Virginia, 83 in Ohio, and 46 in Kentucky! Explore scenic views and picturesque landscapes during this time of isolation. Only at you’re own risk, however. We do not advise going outside if you are feeling even slightly under the weather!

7.) Cook a new recipe

(AP Images)

Have a recipe you’ve been dying to try, but just haven’t had the time? FaceBook DIY’s look really tempting? Looking to explore a whole new culture? Take the extra time to cook something yummy that everyone will enjoy! (Or if you’re trying to involve the kids without making a huge mess, you can always go for the classic make-your-own pizza kits!)

8.) Do your taxes (if you haven’t)

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The IRS began accepting and processing tax returns for individuals on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

For those of you who haven’t filed your taxes yet and the date crept up on you, you’re in luck! The government has decided to extend the deadline for an extra 90 days this tax season. With that being said if you still haven’t filed, now is the time to get it done. Go to your local accountant or utilize TurboTax and other avenues.

9.) Start gardening

(AP Images)

Gardening can be a solo activity or an opportunity for bonding with your family and friends. The happiness and stress relief that gardening provides is a great thing to share with loved ones. Also, gardening has special benefits for kids. And if you don’t think you have a natural green thumb, Miracle-Gro has tips for beginners.

10.) Organize attic/garage (Before it gets too hot!)

(AP Images)

Why put off organizing your attic or garage for a day when its hot and miserable out? Get rid of outdated decorations, or donate unused items to your local Goodwill, or thrift store. Free up some extra space for more memories!

11.) Make a blanket fort and binge-watch Netflix

(AP Images)

An old-time favorite! Dig out all of the old and new blankets/sheets and build the best fort you can! And send us in pictures of the ones you make during this trying time so we can share your creativity on our page!

Some recommendations from our 13 News team on what shows to watch in your own fort tents:

Shannon Litton:

Chappelle’s Show (Comedy Central/Amazon Prime on Demand)

Any Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, or John Mulaney stand-up special (Netflix)

How I Met Your Mother (Hulu)

Breaking Bad (Netflix)

Our News Producer Mia Chiatto recommends the following on Netflix:

The Office
Gilmore Girls

Gossip Girl

New Girl

Grey’s Anatomy

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Grace and Frankie

Shameless

How To Get Away With Murder

12.) Make a time Capsule

Items representing contemporary pop culture sit on display at the New-York Historical Society, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014, in New York. The collection, chosen by a group of teenagers, will be sealed in a time capsule by the New-York Historical Society later this week in response to opening a time capsule that was stored by the Lower Wall Street Business Men’s Association in 1914 and opened on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NOW would be the perfect time to make a time capsule to remember the crazy times that everyone is experiencing right now.

Some ideas for a time capsule include:

A favorite fashion trends from a magazine.

A newspaper published on their birthday.

Certificates/ribbons from sports games.

School papers/art projects.

Photos from the past year/years.

Party items such as confetti

A book with a special note

13.) Check on a loved one

(AP Images)

It seems like a simple task, but now more than ever it’s extremely important to be checking on your loved ones. Whether its an old friend, great aunt, grandmother, step-brother, anyone. Check-in on them and make sure they are okay and in good health and spirits! We all will get by, with a little help from our friends!

Our 13 News Team wishes everyone a great weekend and hopes that you stay safe and practice social distancing.

If you have any suggestions on what elements will work best for 13 things to do this weekend, just email enoon@wowktv.com! Have a great weekend!