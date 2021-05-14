13 things to do this weekend (May 14 – May 16)

(WOWK) – Welcome to another edition of “13 things to do this weekend”! Here’s what’s happening this weekend around the Tri-State.

1.) FestivALL at the Capitol Market

FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair welcomes you to shop from a variety of talented West Virginia artisans at the outdoor market. The event is this Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2.) Free Community Shred Day

It’s spring, and that means spring cleaning is in full effect! Have you been working to organize your home and found yourself with documents that you need to safely get rid of? This is the event for you! The event is this Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central in Dunbar.

3.) Family Movie Night

Get ready to watch “Trolls World Tour” at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater! Bring a blanket and your favorite movie night snacks, or pick up something from their vendors. Families and groups should space out 6 feet from one another to ensure a safe environment. The event is Friday, May 14, starting at 8 p.m.

4.) Dunbar Centennial Celebration

The City of Dunbar is celebrating 100 years since its incorporation, and it has fun events all weekend long! It all starts on Friday night at 8 p.m. with a movie night in the Dunbar Police Department parking lot. Saturday, they will kick off even more celebrations starting at 5 p.m., on the 12th st. Dunbar City Plaza.

5.) Team Up to Clean Up: South Hills

It’s one of the last Saturdays for Charleston’s “Team Up Clean Up” initaitive! This weekend, they are working on the South Hills area. Meet city leaders at George Washington High School this Saturday, May 15, at 8 a.m.

6.) New River Gorge Festival

The inaugural New River Gorge Festival is happening May 14 -16 at ACE Adventure Resort in West Virginia. Meet friends new and old in the New River Gorge this spring, and experience a weekend full of camping, vendors, live music, and outdoor adventures! Tickets are $40.

7.) Rummage Sale

This weekend is your chance to get actual stadium seats, ballpark signs, game-worn apparel, bobbleheads, and more! Join them this Saturday, May 15 at Appalachian Power Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry is free.

8.) Fort Randolph History Walk

This event is free and open to the public! Visitors will be welcomed to tour the grounds at their own pace, in their own family or small social groups. Fort Randolph is in Point Pleasant. Enjoy short presentations by Cornstalk, Capt. McKee, Blackfish, and other notable individuals from Fort Randolph’s past.

9.) 61st Armed Forces Day Parade

The 61st Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade in South Charleston is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. This is their way to pay special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces. (BONUS: A 13 News Crew will be there and would love to see you there as well!) The parade starts at noon.

10.) ACC’s Spring 2021 Concert “The World of Dreams”

Come join the Appalachian Children’s Chorus for its annual spring concert! The event is Sunday, May 16 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The concert will be held in person at Haddad Riverfront Park.

11.) FREE Mimosas on National Mimosa Day

National Mimosa Day on May 16 calls for FREE mimosas with your yoga class! Take any class before 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 16, and enjoy a refreshing mimosa afterward at Yoga Power in Charleston.

12.) Friends of Clay and Shoes That Fit 5K

The virtual portion of the race will take place from May 16 – 22 – you choose your location, day, time, and running partners! If you’d like to join them for the in-person race, that’ll take place at the Clay Center on May 22!

13.) Foot Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays are back in the Capital City! The Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Capitol Street to Court Street. The event will happen from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

