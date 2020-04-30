13 things to do this weekend (May 1st – May 3rd)

(WOWK) — Due to the current pandemic, we’ll be bringing you 13 different crafts and activities you can do with your children during quarantine! The YouTube videos are from Children’s Museum of Manhattan and Easy Craft Kids! You can round up the items you need for these projects from things laying around the house and enjoy! As always, Happy Weekend!

1.) Paper Towel Tube Flower Stamps

A perfect, springtime-themed, 5-minute craft from CMOM, this springtime ﬂower stamp can be used to make a colorful garden painting. The museum’s website notes that the three-dimensional craft helps children learn to problem-solve and reason as they practice hand-eye coordination while cutting, pasting, and experimenting.

2.) Magical Slime Suprise

Kids aged three years and older can easily pull together CMOM’s two-ingredient slime, which can dazzle with the addition of glitter or smell like a child’s favorite essential oils.

3.) DIY Glitter Jar

Creating a soothing glitter jar (pictured above!) can be quick, easy, and leave you with an eye-catching result. Check out this easy tutorial for making one, plus why glitter jars are a great craft for toddlers in particular.

4.) Farm Animal Puppet Making

Decorate your puppet: What animals live on a farm? You may consider making a chicken, dog, duck, cow, horse or pig! What does this animal look like? What color is it? Does it have a beak or a snout? Does it have pointy ears that stick out, or maybe floppy ears? Does it have horns? Does it have feathers? Once you think about what your animal looks like, collect some paper, crayons, pencils or markers that have similar colors. You can cut paper and glue or tape it to your puppet to create features like eyes, ears, wings, or a beak. You can draw features like eyes, a tongue, spots or a nose. Be creative!

5.) Cloud Dough

Learning Outcomes: When children notice and describe the feelings on their tiny fingers they are developing important communication skills. Research also shows that sensory play like playing with clay, rice or cloud dough builds brain pathways that lead to a child’s ability to complete more complex learning tasks.

6.) Shake, Rattle, & Roll!

Make predictions about the sounds that different shaker fillings will make together. Will rice sound like rain? Will beads sound like thunder? What interesting combinations can you come up with? Playing instruments helps your child develop physical coordination and experience their environment using their five senses! Plus, making instruments out of everyday objects is a creative way to model reuse, while reducing our environmental footprint.

7.) Friendship Bracelets

Keeping each step in your head while creating this bracelet develops working memory! This activity is also great to practice counting: count eight dashes on your cardboard circle, count seven strings to cut, count three strings each time you add to your bracelet.

8.) Weaving Wonders

To sew and weave. Cut a piece of string to about the length of your entire arm. Thread the string through your needle and tie the end to your needle OR thread the string halfway and tie the two ends together. Pull your needle in and out of your mesh to sew. Add beads to your string as desired, just be sure to tie a knot at the end of your string so they don’t fall off. If you don’t want to use a needle, you can use your finger to pull your string through the holes of your mesh. Create any pattern or shape as you sew! Lacing and stringing materials together helps children develop fine motor skills. It also helps them practice keeping a focused mind and encourages self-expression.

9.) Take a break from crafts with reading!

How do you think that made Gerald feel? Describing how others feel can help your child learn to express their own emotions and builds their vocabulary. You can find more videos, art projects, and early childhood literacy resources at cmom.org/allthewaytok

10.) Paper Flowers

A mothers day craft idea! That doesn’t require much!

11.) Pencil Holder

This cool Unicorn Pencil Holder would look great on your desk at home, wouldn’t it? Pencil holder, pen stand, made out of recycled materials. Pom pom pencil toppers made out of scrap yarn with a pom pom maker. Really fun and easy cute school supplies D-I-Y!

12.) Popsicle Stick Craft – Photo Frame

Easy Craft Kids made this cute Photo Frame with their popsicle stick craft. They didn’t have the colors they needed so they painted some Popsicle sticks which was also a fun activity. This could work as another cute Mothers Day gift, and a way to keep children occupied, while also showcasing their creativity. And who doesn’t love a picture you can keep forever!

13.) Make a Paper Fish

Here’s an easy paper craft to make with the kids this summer. Just a couple sheets of construction paper and glue is all you will need!

We hope you enjoyed some of the crafts that you can do at home! Once this pandemic is over we will be bringing you our “regular” 13 things to do this weekend! From everyone at 13 News, stay safe, and have a great weekend!

