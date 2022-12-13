CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old.

The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also a Captain and Paramedic with the Teays Valley Fire Department.

Mayor Amy Goodwin has ordered all city flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lt. Petersen.

There is no word on any funeral arrangements.