CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One man was arrested after going 135 mph on I-64 and then fleeing from police.

The Milton Police Department says they saw a driver going 135 mph on I-64 and a pursuit ensued.

The driver, Jackie Lee McComas, got off his bike on Blue Sulphur Road and started fleeing on foot.

McComas was apprehended in a creek, according to Milton Police.

They say McComas is being charged with felony fleeing with reckless indifference, reckless driving and fleeing on foot.

He is being held at Western Regional Jail.