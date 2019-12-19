14 arrested during Kentucky drug round up

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives conducted a roundup in Floyd and Pike counties on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after several months of investigation. Nine people were served sealed indictment warrants in connection to the investigations. There were also 5 other people were also arrested while the roundup was being conducted.
KSP says street-level detectives put a lot of time and effort into the drug cases and more arrest may result from the investigations. Anyone with drug traffic information is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711. The caller may remain anonymous.
Names of the individuals arrested during the round-up include:
- April D, Isaac 44 years old of Betsy Layne
- 1 count – Trafficking Controlled substance 1st offense greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 count – Engaging in Organized Crime
- Nancy Alley 52 Years old of Betsy Layne
- 2 counts – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 count – Engaging in Organized Crime
- Mike Alley 57 years old of Betsy Layne
- 4 counts – Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 Count – Engaging in Organized Crime
- Randy G. Wallen 44 Years old of Ivel
- 3 counts – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine,
- 1 count – Persistent Felony Offender
- Larry Joe Robinette 41 Years old of Tram
- 1 count – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 2 counts – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 count – Persistent Felony Offender
- Noah Michael Hall 45 Years old of Grethel
- 1 count – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense greater than 10 dosage units drug unspecified
- Paul T Hendricks 54 Years old of Harold
- 1 count – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- Christopher Phillip Macky 33 Years old of Garrett
- 2 counts – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree gather then 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 count – Convicted Felon in Possession of a Hand Gun
- 1 Count – Enhancement Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine 1 Count – Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree
- Laura Beth Hall 37 Years old of Betsy Layne
- 3 counts – Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 1 count – Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree
- Jimmy Adkins 49 Years old of Betsy Layne
- Drug Possession Charges
- Rachel Tackett 39 Years old of Bevinsville
- Warrant out of Floyd County
- Ashley Conn Garrett 31 Years old of Betsy Layne
- Warrant for Absconding Parole
- Warrant for Probation violation
- Oliver Slone 37 Years old of Pikeville
- Warrant for Probation Violation
- Tamara Ray 23 years old of Pikeville
- Fugitive from another state – Georgia