14 arrested during Kentucky drug round up

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives conducted a roundup in Floyd and Pike counties on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after several months of investigation. Nine people were served sealed indictment warrants in connection to the investigations. There were also 5 other people were also arrested while the roundup was being conducted.

KSP says street-level detectives put a lot of time and effort into the drug cases and more arrest may result from the investigations. Anyone with drug traffic information is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711. The caller may remain anonymous.

Names of the individuals arrested during the round-up include: