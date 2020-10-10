14 between two Cabell County schools quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools says 13 people at Milton Middle School and one person at Cabell Midland High School have been asked to quarantine after an individual at Milton Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the person was last in attendance Thursday, Oct. 8.

The school, the district’s chief health officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department have conducted contact tracing for the case. They say the 14 people asked to quarantine have come into direct contact with the individual.

Milton Middle School will remain open and stay on the current blended learning schedule.

