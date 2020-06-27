14-year-old creates small business amid the pandemic

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – We are now entering month four of the pandemic here in the Mountain State and many kids have been finding fun and creative ways to occupy their time.

Like 14-year-old Lane Smith hard at work making one … of many … flower beds.

COVID-19 forced the Mountain State into a stay at home order for weeks. Even though the state is now re-opening, there are still some restrictions. Forcing kids like Lane to get creative.

“Last week we had a ton of orders,” Lane Smith, owner of S & J’s Woodworking said. “I had seven ladders.”

Lane has been making and selling flower beds to his family and community.

“I’ve always wanted to make money,” he said. “I mean who doesn’t want to make money. And this is a convenient way because it’s not that hard for me.”

It began as a Mother’s Day present …

“My grandma said she wanted an herb garden,” he said. “So I started making the really small boxes and put them on a ladder. And then I basically did the same thing for my mom. Except I did it on a smaller scale.”

… but quickly turned his present into a new business.

And the finished product is a gorgeous new home for some flowers!

Plus, Lane writes a personalized note to his customers when he sends his orders out.

For anyone who would like more information, Lane’s mom has created a Facebook page for his company.

