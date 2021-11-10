14-year-old girl in Braxton County earns honor of Eagle Scout

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 14-year-old Sarah Dudley started going to Boy Scout events with her brother and family from a young age. When the organization allowed girls to participate in 2019, she decided to give it shot and Tuesday night she officially became an Eagle Scout.

“I think it’s really cool that I was able to get it at this age cause I know that not many kids do, but I really just tried to work hard and get it done,” said Dudley.

The Braxton County teen says she’s grateful that the Boy Scouts allows girls to participate. “I know a lot of people had mixed opinions, but for me, I was so happy because then I could finally be in Boy Scouts and do what all of the boys were doing and get credit for what I was actually working on,” she said.

The journey to achieve the honor of Eagle Scout didn’t happen overnight. As part of her scout project, Sarah put her passion for horses to use by raising money and volunteering her time with the West Virginia Horse Network. She assisted in fixing the roof on the quarantine stalls and even created an obstacle course in order to showcase the horses to potential new adopters. “It took 5 months. A lot of planning went into it,” said Dudley.

Her parents Jon and Dawn beam with pride in her ambition and hard work. “It has been just tremendous to watch her grow. To watch her interests and to stay engaged and to inspire the younger girls that ‘hey I can do this too’ so she’s really made her mother and I very proud of her accomplishments,” said Jon Dudley, Sarah’s father.

And if Sarah could give one piece of advice to anyone with a dream she says:

“Don’t give up. Keep pushing towards your goals because if you stop then you’re not going to get anywhere. So at least if you fail then you can say you tried, and then try again.” Sarah Dudley

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.